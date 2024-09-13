Kamalanomics: Supporters Tell You Not To Believe Your Own Eyes or Your Wallet

Kamala’s debate performance is being praised by the left, but they ignore her destructive economic policies. Bidenomics has already done permanent damage to the economy, and “Kamalanomics” would take it further, pushing full socialism. The Biden-Harris administration has lowered the standard of living for the average American, and Harris would make it even worse if she became president.

The reduction in living standards is driven by stagnant economic growth, lack of wage growth, and high inflation. These problems stem from excessive government spending, rising debt, money printing, and handouts. The solution to inflation is high interest rates and cutting back on spending. However, Joe Biden chose to spend even more with the Inflation Reduction Act and other programs, where the government borrowed and handed out cash, aiming to secure votes. This approach runs completely counter to what first-year economics students would have advised.

Democrats and liberals want you to believe that despite what you see and feel in your wallet, you’re better off now than you were under Trump. Complete nonsense! Under Biden, cumulative inflation has hit 20%, and that doesn’t even factor in the soaring costs of essentials like gasoline, housing, and education, many of which have risen by more than 20%.

The mainstream media criticized Trump for saying we had the worst inflation in history under Biden. He may have misspoken slightly, but it’s still the worst inflation since the early 1980s. Is this really the defense Kamala wants to use? Will her slogan be, “Worst inflation in forty years, not EVER!”?

Some mainstream media suggested that Kamala should answer whether Americans are better off under Biden-Harris than under Trump by focusing on three metrics: health insurance, income, and poverty. However, these metrics don’t account for job creation, which is closely tied to health insurance. Most of the jobs the Biden-Harris White House claims to have created were simply people returning to work after the lockdowns were lifted. Among the roughly 30% of jobs that were actually created, nearly half were part-time. This means Americans who lost their full-time jobs, along with health benefits, are now working part-time without health insurance.

In terms of income, Americans still haven’t reached pre-pandemic, Trump-era levels. Even if they had, it would still be a loss, as it would reflect zero growth under Joe and Kamala for four years. No president has ever run on the slogan, “I promise four years of zero growth.”

Furthermore, the three metrics they advised her to focus on ignored inflation. So, even if income had stayed the same or experienced the typical 2.5% annual growth, the average American would still be worse off than under Trump. To put it simply, prices are 20% higher now, while incomes are slightly lower than they were in 2019. This is a clear decrease in the standard of living—there’s no other way to frame it.

On the poverty metric, Biden and Harris are taking a victory lap because they handed out trillions during the pandemic, equating these giveaways with poverty reduction. The reality is that the poor remain in poverty because they don’t earn enough money. Handing out free money doesn’t change this fact—they’re still poor. Additionally, giving away free money is unsustainable. It’s absurd for a president to claim they improved the economy by simply giving away cash.

What’s also troubling is that giving away free money leads to inflation, as mentioned earlier. The free money given to the poor to supposedly lift them out of poverty caused prices to rise, meaning the poor could afford fewer goods and services, keeping them in poverty. Yet, Biden-Harris supporters use statistical tricks like measuring in nominal dollars, ignoring inflation, and disregarding where the money came from. Before the pandemic, the poor had an income of X, but Biden-Harris gave them an additional $5,000. Now, their income is X + $5,000, which technically moves them out of the poverty bracket, but only on paper.

In addition to causing inflation, handing out money is also a way of buying votes. The sitting president and vice president are essentially giving checks to people who will then vote for Kamala in the next election. Joe and Kamala are basically using your tax dollars to fund her campaign, allowing her to further erode your standard of living.