CEO of Goldman Sachs Calls Out Kamala Harris for Lying About Their “Report” During Debate

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon didn’t hold back during an appearance on CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report,’ where he voiced criticism of Kamala Harris for misrepresenting data from a report that Harris touted during the recent presidential debate, which was largely ignored by the debate’s biased moderators.

Following the debate, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson criticized Goldman Sachs and other financial elites for pushing what he describes as an agenda that could “destroy” middle-class Americans.

His comments followed a Goldman Sachs ‘report’ that suggested policies under Kamala Harris might provide a “very slight boost” to the economy, while warning that former President Donald Trump’s plans could harm economic growth due to tariffs and stricter immigration policies.

“Why would we listen to someone who makes so much money that will be immune from whatever disastrous policies that will destroy the rest of us? And then they can afford the luxury for social or cultural reasons of supporting a neo-socialist, and that’s what we’re talking about. We really are,” Hanson said on his show, per The Daily Signal.

“Reminds me of the aristocrats during the Bolshevik Warsaw revolution, who all thought that Lenin was kind of cute and neat. But that they had so much land and so much money that he would never go after them, and even if he did, it wouldn’t hurt them.”

Now, Goldman Sachs CEO admitted that the report did not originate from the firm itself but from an independent analyst.

During the interview, host Scott Wapner asked Solomon to weigh in on the debate and mention a Goldman Sachs report, which Harris claimed showed her economic plan would deliver a bigger boost to growth than Trump’s.

However, Solomon quickly set the record straight, clarifying that the report referenced by Harris did not come from Goldman Sachs but was conducted by an independent analyst.

Solomon said, “That report, which was mentioned last night in the debate, came from an independent analyst. It’s interesting, Scott. I think a lot more has been made of this than should be. What the report did is it looked at a handful of policy issues that have been put out by both sides, and it tried to model their impact on GDP growth. The reason I say a bigger deal has been made of it is because what it showed is the difference between the sets of policies that they put forward was about two-tenths of 1%.”

The CEO went on to criticize the way Harris exaggerated the findings of the report, inflating its importance to boost her political agenda.

“This was blown up into something far bigger than what it was intended to show,” Solomon said, emphasizing that such misrepresentations distort the public’s understanding of economic policy.

