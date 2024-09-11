“She’s a Marxist!” Trump Goes There – Calls on Commie Kamala on Debate Stage (Video)

“She’s a Marxist!” Trump Goes There – Calls on Commie Kamala on Debate Stage

Donald Trump: Anymore because of philosophies like they have and policies like they have. I don’t say her because she has no policy. Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. She’s gone to my philosophy, but if she ever got elected, she’d change it, and it will be the end of our country. She’s a Marxist. Everybody knows she’s a Marxist. Her father’s a Marxist professor in economics, and he taught well. But when you look at what she’s done to our country, and when you look at these millions and millions of people that are pouring into our country monthly, where it’s, I believe, 21 million people, not the 15 that people say, and I think it’s a lot higher than the 21, that’s bigger than New York State pouring in. Just look at what they’re doing to our country. They’re criminals. Many of these people coming in are criminals, and that’s bad for our economy, too. You mentioned before, we’ll talk about immigration later. Well, bad immigration is the worst thing that can happen to our economy.

They have, and she has, destroyed our country with policy that’s insane. Almost policy that you’d say they have to hate our country. President Trump. Thank.