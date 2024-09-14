Kamala Harris Steals Credit for Trump Executive Order Eliminating College Degree Requirements for Federal Jobs

Kamala Harris has stolen another idea from President Trump, declaring that as President, she will “get rid of the unnecessary degree requirement for federal jobs.”

“For far too long, our nation has encouraged one path to success: a four-year college degree,” Harris said on X. “As president, I will get rid of the unnecessary degree requirement for federal jobs.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are known for stealing Trump’s ideas and credit for Trump’s past successes and future policy proposals.

The formerly Biden—now Harris campaign took credit for capping insulin costs at $35/month after ending the Trump-era policy of capping insulin prices in 2021.

More recently, Harris stole Trump’s No Tax on Tips proposal, announcing at a rally last month that she would “eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.” Trump had already been talking about this all year, but Kamala put forth the totally original idea as the first policy she spoke about after being installed as the Democratic Nominee.

Days after this, Kamala copied the Trump campaign’s child tax credit for parents, an idea that the media ridiculed until Kamala Harris ripped it off and put her name on another totally original idea from the Trump campaign.

The latest idea from Kamala Harris should show all of America how dishonest and incompetent she is.

It can be recalled that on June 26, 2020, President Trump signed an executive order alongside his daughter, Ivanka, directing the Office of Personnel Management to "replace degree-based hiring with skills- and competency-based hiring."

