SMACKDOWN: FOX News Reporter John Roberts Catches Biden Campaign in a Lie and Brings ALL the Receipts (VIDEO)

The Biden campaign recently accused John Roberts of lying about a Trump era policy that Biden is trying to take credit for and they are now living to regret it.

Roberts took to the airwaves on Wednesday and disproved the Biden campaign’s accusation and he brought all of the receipts to back up his argument.

You can tell from the way Roberts addresses this that he is not cool with what Biden’s people tried to do here.

RedState reported:

The “Biden-Harris HQ,” which is an official arm of the Biden campaign, found itself facing pushback after it claimed Fox News’ John Roberts had told a “blatant lie” regarding Trump and insulin prices. Here’s what the post, which still hasn’t been deleted or corrected, looked like. The problem? Their “fact-check” is factually untrue, and Roberts wasn’t willing to take the accusation lying down. Instead, he took the airwaves with a handful of receipts and delivered a takedown of the Biden campaign. ROBERTS: Yesterday, coming out of a segment in which the $35 insulin co-pay under the Inflation Reduction Act was mentioned, I remarked that I recalled back in May of 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that stated President Trump had a plan to lower insulin co-pays to $35. The Biden campaign’s rapid response issued a post on X saying the following: “Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden capped insulin at $35 a month. Fact-check: This is a blatant lie.” But there are receipts to dispute the Biden campaign’s claim about what I said.

This is the Biden team tweet that started this:

Fox host tries to claim Trump, not President Biden, capped insulin at $35/month FACT CHECK: This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise… pic.twitter.com/iDrrBKEIhf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024

And here is the absolutely brutal response from Roberts:

Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: "We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

Imagine if all of the media was this vigilant about making sure people know the truth.