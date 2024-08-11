Shameless Kamala Harris Rips Off Trump’s Idea for No Taxes on Tips at Las Vegas Rally — Trump Fires Back with Scathing Rebuke (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is proving once again that she has never had an original idea in her life.

During her rally in Las Vegas tonight, she plugged the idea of no taxes on tips for people who work in the service industry. Her supporters cheered for the idea, many of them probably not even realizing that they were cheering for an idea that came from Trump.

This is especially ironic because Kamala Harris’s campaign has been extremely short on policy proposals. Now, she finally puts one forth, and it’s a Trump proposal.

Watch:

Does Kamala Harris think no one noticed this?

President Trump is hitting back hard!

Trump wrote:

Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me.

Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY

– It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA

GREAT AGAIN!!!

Harris is such a shameless liar.

