Shameless Kamala Harris Rips Off Trump’s Idea for No Taxes on Tips at Las Vegas Rally — Trump Fires Back with Scathing Rebuke (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is proving once again that she has never had an original idea in her life.

During her rally in Las Vegas tonight, she plugged the idea of no taxes on tips for people who work in the service industry. Her supporters cheered for the idea, many of them probably not even realizing that they were cheering for an idea that came from Trump.

This is especially ironic because Kamala Harris’s campaign has been extremely short on policy proposals. Now, she finally puts one forth, and it’s a Trump proposal.

Watch:

lol…Kamala Harris just stole Trump’s “no tax on tips” position. The press will now proclaim it an excellent idea. pic.twitter.com/b9pTejZazr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2024

Kamala Harris’ first announced policy position after stealing the nomination is that she’s stealing Trump’s idea to not tax tips. Incredible. Absolutely incredible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 11, 2024

Does Kamala Harris think no one noticed this?

Kamala just announced she is stealing President Trump’s “NO TAX ON TIPS” proposal. But like everything else she says, it’s a pure political calculation she’ll never actually do — but President Trump WILL. pic.twitter.com/8MiJ8eFreu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2024

Kamala is now stealing Trump’s policies in an attempt to get votes. No tax on tips was his proposal that he’s been talking about all year. No intelligent person will trust a word she says since she flip flops more than a fish out of water. pic.twitter.com/t0S3upSFbI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 11, 2024

Kamala Harris has resulted to straight up RIPPING OFF Trump’s platform because she doesn’t have her own. She’s now saying “no tax on tips,” which Trump’s been saying for months. TOTAL FRAUD. WHY DOESN’T SHE DO THAT NOW? pic.twitter.com/wDvywGiT2o — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2024

President Trump is hitting back hard!

Trump wrote:

Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea – She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY – It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump responds to Kamala stealing his campaign promise of NO TAX ON TIPS. BRING THE FIRE! pic.twitter.com/Z6wKa03eVa — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 11, 2024

Harris is such a shameless liar.