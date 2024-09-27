The Kamala Harris Interview With MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Was a RATINGS DUD

Earlier this week, Kamala Harris did an interview with Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC. Now the numbers are in and they are not good.

One estimate indicates that only 1.8 million people watched the segment. For contrast, when Donald Trump appeared on the Greg Gutfeld show last week, almost 5 million people tuned in, and that media appearance didn’t get half as much pre-hype as the Harris MSNBC spot.

On top of that, Kamala’s MSNBC interview was another softball festival, leaving voters with very little new insight into what Harris would do as president.

Take a look at the numbers:

TV RATINGS: Kamala Harris' Stephanie Ruhle interview on MSNBC was watched by just 1.8 million viewers at 7 p.m last night. Nielsen numbers indicate that 2.2 million viewers watched The @IngrahamAngle that aired on Fox News at the same time. Last week, Donald Trump’s appearance… pic.twitter.com/IccdFeNkHP — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 26, 2024

Adweek gives the Harris spot slightly higher numbers by including the later rebroadcast:

Kamala Harris’ Stephanie Ruhle Interview Draws Nearly 3 Million Viewers MSNBC may not have landed a presidential debate, but it did score the first solo one-on-one interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. On Wednesday night, the Democratic candidate sat down with 11th Hour host Stephanie Ruhle… and almost 3 million Americans. According to fast national numbers from Nielsen, 1.8 million total viewers tuned in during the 7 p.m. hour of All In with Chris Hayes, which hosted the interview’s first airing. Another 1.1 million watched the 11 p.m. replay on Ruhle’s program. (No word yet if New York Times opinion columnist Bret Stephens was among them.) That’s down from the 6.3 million viewers who watched Harris and running mate Tim Walz speak with CNN’s Dana Bash earlier this month—their first interview since taking over the Democratic ticket from President Joe Biden.

Even the far left New York Times was unimpressed with Kamala’s MSNBC interview:

The New York Times absolutely evicerated Kamala’s interview on MSNBC last night pic.twitter.com/2xaolETTbq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 26, 2024

Here’s one of those quotes, via Twitchy:

It’s not quite clear what Ms. Harris gained, aside from giving her campaign aides the ability to say she held a one-on-one cable television interview. For the vice president, this was roughly the same ballpark as Mr. Trump having one of his regular chats with Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Harris’s media strategy of hiding from the press has not worked out well for her. When she finally decides to do media, it’s underwhelming and not informative. Not to mention cringeworthy.