Kamala Harris Agrees to Solo Interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle – But It Won’t Be Aired Live

This is pathetic.

Kamala Harris will sit down for her first one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Harris will give the interview Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

We are nearly one month away from the presidential election and Kamala Harris is making headlines for agreeing to a solo interview with far-left news anchor who has endorsed her.

Recall that Stephanie Ruhle recently said journalists don’t need to ask Kamala Harris any legitimate questions before Americans go to the polls and vote.

Kamala Harris is taking an interview from Stephanie Ruhle. It will not be aired live. Last week, Ruhle said that the media & journalists DON'T need to ask her any legitimate questions before we vote:

Earlier this month Stephanie Ruhle said Kamala Harris is not more liberal than Joe Biden.

According to Stephanie Ruhle, Kamala Harris is just guilty of “being a black woman.”

“And for anyone out there who is saying Kamala Harris is far more progressive than Joe Biden, she’s not. … What Kamala Harris is guilty of is being a black woman. And for someone who’s not actually paying attention to economic policy, they’re saying she must be more progressive. She’s not,” Stephanie Ruhle said.

Stephanie Ruhle on Sept 6: "And for anyone out there who is saying Kamala Harris is far more progressive than Joe Biden, she's not. … What Kamala Harris is guilty of is being a black woman. And for someone who's not actually paying attention to economic policy, they're saying…"

Stephanie Ruhle is a corrupt Democrat partisan hack who will carefully choreograph her interview with Kamala Harris.