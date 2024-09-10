Kamala Campaign Privately Admit They Are ‘Clear Underdogs,’ Trump Support at Highest Since 2020

Credit: Getty Images

While the media attempts to portray Kamala Harris’s candidacy as having energized America’s liberal and left-wing heartlands, the campaign are privately admitting their concern about her chances of victory.

In Monday’s Politico Playbook, it is revealed that the campaign is disturbed by a series of “sobering” polls indicating that Trump is the favorite to take the White House in November.

The Playbook notes:

Asked about the poll, the Harris campaign pointed to a Sept. 1 state-of-the-race memo in which campaign chair JEN O’MALLEY DILLON tried to set expectations about how close the race would be.

She wrote that “we head into the final stretch of this race as the clear underdogs” and emphasized Trump’s advantages, adding that “Trump has a motivated base of support, with more support and higher favorability than he has had at any point since 2020.”

She also reminded Harris supporters — whose excitement about their candidate may have outstripped her actual advantages — that margins in the race will be “razor thin,” which at the end of the day is probably the biggest takeaway from this poll.

 

Meanwhile, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller said that the polls were a reminder that Kamala’s honeymoon is officially over.

He explained:

The honeymoon is officially over and Kamala Harris has been exposed as a Radical Left individual who owns the destruction of our economy and our border.

It’s also worth noting that Kamala Harris’ original team wouldn’t have kept her in hiding or suggested she give that terrible answer to CNN saying her values have not changed.

This is all coming from the [BARACK] OBAMA advisors who have layered the original Harris team — the Obama advisors don’t actually believe in Kamala Harris, and their campaign decision-making shows it.

Yet with just under two months until the election and with the high risk of widespread election fraud, there is absolutely no reason for the Trump campaign to be complacent.

As detailed across The Gateway Pundit, the Democratic Party is already revving up its fraud operations through a wide variety of methods, something which Trump has promised to prosecute if he returns to the White House next year.

‘When I Win, the Cheaters will Be Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent of the Law’: Trump Vows to Prosecute Election Cheaters — Promises DOJ Overhaul and Election Fraud Takedowns on Day 1

