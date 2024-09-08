‘When I Win, the Cheaters will Be Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent of the Law’: Trump Vows to Prosecute Election Cheaters — Promises DOJ Overhaul and Election Fraud Takedowns on Day 1

President Donald Trump has once again laid bare his intent to pursue election integrity at all costs, vowing to bring justice to those who participated in the “rampant Cheating and Skullduggery” of the 2020 presidential election.

As Trump gears up for the 2024 campaign, he is making it clear: his administration will leave no stone unturned in holding election cheaters accountable.

“CEASE & DESIST,” Trump post reads.

“I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

President Trump did not mince words as he outlined what would happen if election cheating were to occur again, promising a thorough overhaul of the Department of Justice to root out corruption and bias.

He declared that those responsible for undermining the democratic process would face prosecution, with severe penalties for illegal voters, corrupt officials, and political operatives alike.

“It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny.”

“WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” he added.

Trump’s call to action was clear: every lawyer, donor, operative, and corrupt election official involved in fraudulent activity would face consequences at a level the country has never seen.

This message has ignited hope among millions of Trump supporters who believe that the Democratic Party’s stranglehold on American politics has thrived on manipulation and deceit.

“We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials.”

“Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country,” Trump added.

Rogan O’Handley, also known as DC Draino, wrote on X, “Remember, not a single federal election fraud case was opened in 2020 b/c Bill Barr was a corrupt coward. Once Trump cleans out the DOJ of political operatives and puts in ethical Prosecutors, which he can do on day 1, there will be a flood of election fraud takedowns Get ready!”

Investigative reporter and Emmy nominee Lara Logan also commented on this announcement, stating, “We will be a nation of witnesses. We will not be persecuted and prosecuted for speaking the truth. We will not bow in the face of dishonesty and intimidation. We will not break the law. We will never resort to violence. We will follow the Constitution no matter what.”

“Our founding fathers expected this day would come & they prepared for it. We will fight together, every American & person worldwide who believes in freedom over tyranny. But above all else, we will fight for God. Because good is stronger than evil & we will not be subject to the psychotic will of atheists who would be gods, who want to rule over all & who use technology to enslave. We will stand on our feet, we will never surrender & we will ever forget: God is good.”