JUST IN: US Seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s Airplane in the Dominican Republic Following Sanction Violations

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

The U.S. has confiscated Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro‘s $13 million plane in the Dominican Republic due to violations of sanctions, as reported by CNN.

Earlier this year, the United States reinstated sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas industry due to the Maduro administration’s refusal to facilitate “an inclusive and competitive election.”

According to U.S. officials, the aircraft was flown to Florida on Monday, underscoring escalating tensions between the two nations.

A U.S. official remarked to CNN, “This sends a message all the way up to the top. Seizing a foreign head of state’s plane is unprecedented for criminal cases. We’re making it clear that no one is above the law, and no one is beyond the reach of U.S. sanctions.”

As reported by CNN:

“The plane has been described by officials as Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One and it has been pictured in previous state visits by Maduro around the world… …The situation in Venezuela has had implications for US politics as millions flee the country, many of whom have chosen to migrate to the US-Mexico border. For years, US officials have sought to disrupt the flow of billions of dollars to the regime. Homeland Security Investigations — the second largest investigative agency in the federal government — has seized dozens of luxury vehicles, among other assets, heading to Venezuela.”

Earlier this month, President Biden offered Maduro amnesty if he stepped down from power. However, it appears Maduro is declining this proposal, prompting the U.S. to take action by seizing his aircraft, among other assets.