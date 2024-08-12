REPORT: Biden Regime Offers Venezuela’s Commie Dictator Nicolas Maduro Amnesty to Leave Power

The Biden regime has offered Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro amnesty in order to step aside as leader of the troubled South American country.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Biden’s lackeys has offered the socialist strongman freedom from persecution if he were removed, invalidating the $15 million bounty the FBI currently has against him.
The Journal reports:
The U.S. is pursuing a long-shot bid to push Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to give up power in exchange for amnesty as overwhelming evidence emerges that the strongman lost last month’s election, people familiar with the matter said.
The U.S. has discussed pardons for Maduro and top lieutenants of his who face Justice Department indictments, said three people familiar with the Biden administration deliberation.
One of the people said the U.S. has put “everything on the table” to persuade Maduro to leave before his term ends in January.
Another person familiar with the talks said the U.S. would be open to providing guarantees not to pursue those regime figures for extradition.
The U.S. in 2020 placed a $15 million bounty for information leading to Maduro’s arrest on charges of conspiring with his allies to flood the U.S. with cocaine.
Maduro is clearly getting high on his own very large supply of drugs.
As a reminder, this is his actual, real DEA reward poster: pic.twitter.com/8HSnlOjwBY
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2024
A staunch socialist with close ties to Cuba, Russia, North Korea and Iran, Maduro has overseen Venezuela’s decline from South America’s richest country to its poorest.
Since he took power following the death of his precedessor Hugo Chavez, millions of Venezuelans have fled the country to escape one of the world’s most severe economic and humanitarian crises.
Many of those individuals have traveled to the U.S., using Joe Biden’s open border as an opportunity to enter the country illegally.
Crisis in Venezuela: Tension Grows Due to Protests and Threats of Repression from Maduro Regime
Such an offer of amnesty would be typical of Joe Biden, who while serving as Barack Obama's vice-president met repeatedly with Maduro and attempted to normalize relations with communist Cuba.
Never forget that the Obama-Biden administration EMPOWERED the Castro regime.#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/UKQ5Is7zI3
— Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 12, 2021
This stance was reversed shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2016, reimposing sanctions with a view to eventually liberating the island from communist rule.