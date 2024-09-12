BREAKING: Former Clinton Advisor Calls For Internal Investigation Into ABC for Rigging Presidential Debate Against Trump (VIDEO)

Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn called for an investigation into ABC News for rigging the presidential debate against Trump.

Trump and Kamala Harris faced off for their first presidential debate on Tuesday.

It was 3 against 1. The debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, fact-checked Trump at every turn yet and they ignored all of Kamala Harris’s lies.

Kamala Harris told over two dozen lies and dodged questions but the moderators did not fact-check her.

NOT ONCE.

JUST IN: Former top Clinton adviser calls for an internal probe of ABC for rigging the debate against Trump. Former adviser to Bill & Hillary Clinton Mark Penn says ABC needs to launch an investigation to search for an effort of “rigging the outcome” of the debate. “I actually… pic.twitter.com/B2G3EwZHr0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 12, 2024

Kamala Harris has a close friendship with ABC’s bosses.

The debate moderator, Linsey Davis, was also Kamala Harris’s sorority sister.

This was never disclosed by the network.

Former Clinton advisor and pollster Mark Penn said there should be an internal investigation into ABC for debate rigging.

“I actually think they should do a full internal investigation, hire an outside law firm. I don’t know how much of this was planned in advance,” Mark Penn told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast.

“I don’t know what they told the Harris campaign. I think the day after, suspicion here is really quite high, and I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate. I think the situation demands nothing less than that,” he added.

President Trump on Thursday said he will not being doing anymore debates against Harris after ABC’s rigged debate.