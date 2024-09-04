It Was a Setup… REVEALED: Most Agents Protecting Trump During Attempted Assassination Were Homeland Security Personnel Who Received Only a ‘2-Hour Online Webinar’ Beforehand

On July 13, 2024, President Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The attempted assassin, Thomas Crooks, was seen staking out the area before the assassination attempt. Crooks somehow was able to carry a gun up on the roof, jump from roof to roof on two buildings, walk around on top of the roof, and then crawl up the metal roof before he started firing at President Trump.

Several Trump supporters were standing nearby screaming at police to take action, who did nothing before Crooks started firing off eight shots at the former president.

Since that day there are still no answers on how Crooks was able to fire off several shots at Trump during a rally and why President Trump was allowed on the stage.

It is now known that former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and the agency denied repeated requests from worried agents on Trump’s detail for more security for the former president. It was denied.

On Tuesday, Senator Josh Hawley posted information from a whistleblower that is truly shocking. According to the whistleblower, the Homeland Security personnel who were assigned to Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania received only a “two-hour online webinar” for their training before protecting President Trump.

Senator Hawley included this in his letter:

“Whistleblower allegations to my office report that the only training received by many HSI agents reassigned to work protective details is a single two-hour webinar on Microsoft Teams featuring pre-recorded videos… These videos were not substantive and their playback was frequently riddled with technical mishaps leaving the HSI agents ill-prepared for the protective mission to which they were newly assigned.”

So DHS refused the Trump campaign requests for extra agents and then the majority of agents who were assigned to the Butler rally received only a ‘two-hour online webinar’ for their training.

It was a setup.

This is a shocking development.

NEW – My letter to Secret Service Director Rowe detailing new whistleblower allegations that Homeland Security agents working the Butler Trump rally received only “webinar” training beforehand pic.twitter.com/KQZbgDf7Rs — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 4, 2024

Here is a copy of the letter.

page 1



page 2

