Josh Hawley Reveals Shocking Details About Trump Assassination Attempt Shared With Him by Secret Service Whistleblowers (VIDEO)

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri appeared on the Jesse Watters show on FOX News on Monday night and shared explosive new details about the failures of the Secret Service during the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, PA in July.

Hawley said that all of this information came to him from whistleblowers within the Secret Service.

He notes that these people came forward because they are terrified that this is going to happen again, since these issues have not been resolved and no one has been fired.

From the Vigilant Fox on Twitter/X:

Secret Service Whistleblowers Describe Butler Trump Rally as a ‘Free-for-All’ Security Nightmare Nobody was fired. The lead site agent responsible for the Trump security disaster continues to oversee security for political events. Whistleblowers tell Sen. Josh Hawley that she, the lead site agent, was not enforcing normal security protocols and describe her as “inexperienced and incompetent.” There was a failure to check IDs at the event, allowing unchecked access to secure areas. Additionally, Homeland Security agents, many of whom had never worked a rally before, were primarily responsible for security instead of experienced Secret Service agents. The Secret Service snipers communicated via text message without Wi-Fi, and the Secret Service itself was in a separate command center, far from the action.

Watch the video below:

The Secret Service is not doing itself any favors by not being more forthright and transparent. Their refusal to be open about their failures in Butler that day is causing people to reach their own conclusions. What do they expect?