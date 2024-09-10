John Kirby on Biden Admin’s Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal: ‘We Have All Held Ourselves Accountable’ (VIDEO)

John Kirby, the national security spokesman for the Biden administration, defended their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan when asked about it Monday afternoon.

Kirby was asked specifically by a reporter if anyone has been held accountable, to which he amazingly replied that they have all held themselves accountable.

This is an administration which can’t even bring themselves to name the U.S. service members who were killed during the chaos. Just unreal.

The Daily Mail reports:

White House gives stunning response when asked if there was been any ‘accountability’ for the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal White House national security advisor John Kirby got asked Monday why no one in the government had been held to account for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan – responding that administration members have ‘held ourselves accountable.’ Kirby made the comment after he came out swinging against a House Republican report on the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan. He attended the White House press briefing specifically to push back at the slashing document, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. It came out about a day before Vice President Kamala Harris’ high stakes debate against former President Donald Trump. Among the House Republican report’s damning conclusions is that President Joe Biden ‘has yet to accept even a semblance of responsibility for the events that unfolded in Afghanistan. To the contrary, he has consistently boasted to the success of the operation, as recently as during the June 2024 presidential debate mistakenly claiming that no troops died under his watch. Nor has he held any of his subordinates accountable for the policy decisions that placed U.S. servicemembers, diplomats, and Afghan allies in critical danger.’… ‘We have all held ourselves accountable for the progress of the withdrawal across the administration, and it was a true interagency effort to get those 120,000 people out and to make sure we removed our diplomats and our military personnel safely,’ said Kirby, who was at the Pentagon during the withdrawal.

Watch the video:

REPORTER: "Was anyone ever held accountable by the president directly for what happened with the withdrawal in Afghanistan?" KIRBY: "We have all held ourselves accountable…" Shameful answer. pic.twitter.com/4PQ4u8KIQC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

They even tried to blame Trump for their own failures.

Straight gaslighting from Biden-Harris White House official John Kirby, arguing it's President Trump who should be blamed for the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, which resulted in the deaths of 13 American soldiers. pic.twitter.com/fPIFMa6OzV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2024

These people have no shame and will take no responsibility. It’s sickening.