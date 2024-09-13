Joe Biden Keeps PA Man’s Trump 2024 Hat, Trump Campaign Provides New One

The Gateway Pundit reported that a man attending a 9/11 event at a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, handed Joe Biden a Trump 2024 hat

In the video, the man is seen handing a Trump 2024 hat to a grinning Biden, who then puts it on his head. The audience erupts in applause afterward.

BREAKING: Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat. pic.twitter.com/OzgCRKIbKp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

According to reports, Biden kept the hat and did not return it to the man.

The man’s daughter, Kelsey Simmers, told BBC that the Trump campaign came to the rescue and made sure he had a new hat.

BBC reports:

The daughter of the man who swapped hats with the president said Biden kept the Trump hat after the interaction. “My pap don’t care who it is,” Kelsey Simmers told the BBC. “He likes to joke and have fun.” She said that her father ended up getting another cap from the Trump campaign after they reached out.

Watch:

BIDEN KEPT The TRUMP HAT! There are rumors that Biden was offered an autographed copy of Trump’s latest book, along with a bumper sticker, mug, backpack, T-shirt, and bumper sticker from Trump’s crew. The Trump campaign needed to procure a replacement cap for the gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/I0zpHHMJeI — DailyNoah.com (@DailyNoahNews) September 12, 2024

Later in the visit, Joe also posed with a group of kids festooned in Trump regalia.