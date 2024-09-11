MAGA Joe? Biden Puts on a TRUMP Hat During 9/11 Event in Pennsylvania, One Day After Trump’s Debate Against Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made a stunning move on Wednesday that raised questions about whether he is leaving the dark side and joining Team MAGA.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a completely rigged debate on ABC “News” in Philadelphia, where the moderators let Harris get away with lie after lie while ‘fact-checking’ Trump over accurate statements.

Despite this, Trump managed to land multiple blows against Harris, helping to ensure the race will almost certainly remain close until Election Day.

During one segment of the showdown, Trump quipped that Joe Biden despises Harris because she conspired with other Democrats to subvert democracy and force Old Joe out of the race.

“He [Biden] got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office, Trump stated. “And you know what? I’ll give you a little secret. He hates her [Harris]. He can’t stand her.”

Maybe Trump was on to something. This afternoon, the Trump campaign posted video footage showing a grinning Biden at a 9/11 event at a fire station in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As The Hill notes, he and his sidekick Harris were there to honor the 9/11 victims of United Flight 93, whose plane was one of four planes hijacked by Islamist terrorists that fateful day.

In the video, a man is seen handing a Trump 2024 hat to a grinning Biden, who then puts it on his head. The audience erupts in applause afterward.

The Trump campaign issued a tweet trolling Harris while sharing the video footage:

“Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat. pic.twitter.com/OzgCRKIbKp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: BIDEN WEARS RED TRUMP 2024 HAT 1 DAY AFTER PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE BETWEEN TRUMP & KAMALA Today in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, @JoeBiden visited the fire station with @KamalaHarris. Many of the people inside were wearing MAGA hats and Trump gear. Attendees… pic.twitter.com/HRW9fI60yw — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

BREAKING: Photo of Joe Biden looking absolutely shook surrounded by Pennsylvania kids rocking Trump and MAGA gear. Zoom in. The shirts on these kids are incredible. Love this energy pic.twitter.com/xT6Io8AGJQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2024

Was this Biden being polite, his usual clueless self, or signaling that he’s switching allegiances?