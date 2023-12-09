Delusional Cheney Claims Trump Will Be A Dictator, Warns Trump’s Comments Must Be Taken ‘Literally And Seriously’

As former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. promotes her soon-to-be-flopped new book, she continues to wail over former President Donald Trump’s lingering control over the Republican Party.

In an interview slated to air Sunday on ABC News‘ “This Week,” Cheney echoed the Deep State’s attempt to silence Trump and institute speech crimes, warning Americans cannot brush off Trump’s comments, but must take his words “literally and seriously.

“I think we have to take everything that Donald Trump says literally and seriously,” the former lawmaker said. “And I think that we saw, frankly, what he was willing to do already after the 2020 election in the lead up to Jan. 6, after Jan 6,” she continued. “People need to remember that when Donald Trump woke up on the morning of Jan. 6, he thought he was going to remain as president.”

“We saw the extent to which he was willing to attempt to seize power when he lost an election.”

Earlier this week, Democrats and the mainstream media began disseminating claims that Trump plans to become a dictator upon winning a second term, the same baseless accusations the left leveled against Trump for years throughout his presidency.

The corporate press echo chamber began posting headlines claiming Trump would reign in authoritarian rule following a town hall in Davenport, Iowa with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I want to be very, very clear on this — do you in any way have any plans whatsoever if reelected president to abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people?” Hannity asked Trump.

“You mean like they’re using right now?” Trump shot back.

Minutes later, Hannity pressed him again about becoming a dictator, asking, “Under no circumstances — you are promising America tonight — you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

“Except for day one” Trump responded.

“Meaning?” Hannity asked.

“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill–” Trump said.

“That’s not retribution,” Hannity interjected.

“We love this guy,” Trump said, referring to Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than Day One. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.'”

As MSM began blaring one headline after another warning about the threats of a Trump dictatorship, Trump’s allies defended the comments as jokes.

Cheney alongside former Rep. Adam Kizinger are the only two Republicans who presided over the House Select January 6 Committee in an effort to prosecute Trump and his supporters for wrongthink and protesting the stolen 2020 presidential election.

Last year, Cheney was shellacked in the Republican primary by Rep. Harriet Hageman, a defeat largely seen as retribution for her impeachment vote against Trump and her role in the committee investigating the January 6 fedsurrection.

A second Trump presidency would be worse than the first, Cheney warns.

It’s “wishful thinking” to believe Trump would ever “abide by the rulings of the courts or be stopped by the guardrails of our democracy,” she said. “It would be worse because he has had practice and because those people who were around him who actually did stop the worst that he was trying to do, would not be around him again,” she told ABC host Jonathon Karl. “I mean, our institutions don’t protect themselves. It’s the people who do.

“The craziest and least stable of the people that are around Donald Trump, those are the people that he will put into the most important, highest offices in the land.”

Trump has dismissed “Crazy Liz Cheney” accusations, calling her words “unhinged” while warning the former congresswoman suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft has reported, Cheney is entertaining the notion of a third-party run for the White House: