Iran’s Plan for the 2024 US Election

There has been an evolution of the longstanding Iranian tension with the United States. Iran has become China’s premier worldwide proxy. China is the dominant provider of support to Iran, and Iran’s economy is beholden to energy exports to China.

With Russia decisively focused on the Ukraine War and now attempting to respond to a sudden Ukraine thrust into the Kursk Oblast of Russia, Iran has become the senior “colony” to China. It is not unreasonable to conclude that because of the defense and intelligence agreements between Iran and China, Iran’s objective of ensuring Trump does not return to office has at least the tacit approval of China if not some involvement in the planning and direction of the Iranian election interference operations.

