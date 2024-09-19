Inside J6 Podcast – Special Guest John Cameron Goes From ‘Apolitical’ to Full-Blown MAGA in Just Three Months!

Inside J6 Podcast is brought to you by SponsorJ6.com. Consider donating to help J6ers purchase the everyday items we take for granted from the gulag commissary.

On last week’s Inside J6 Podcast hosted by The Gateway Pundit and Blessed.News, special guest John Cameron talked about his personal experience going from ‘apolitical’ in October 2020 to full-blown MAGA in the aftermath of the 2020 election and lead-up to January 6th.

During the news portion of the show, we covered the Department of Homeland Security naming January 6th, 2025 as a “National Special Security Event” and comparing the level of protection to the Super Bowl. The Gateway Pundit reported on this designation last week. This is an interesting development as we previously reported on Rep. Jamie Raskin telling an audience at a DC bookstore that he will move Congress to disqualify President Trump under the 14th Amendment if he wins the 2024 Presidential Election.

We also heard testimony from J6 defendant Treniss Evans in front of a special live hearing last week in front of a panel of congressmen. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hosted the event featuring Evans as well as The Gateway Pundit’s Cara Castronuova, Jessica Rivera, Brandy Bowen, Eden Quainton, and attorney Jonathan Gross.

Evans revealed that the gulags housing J6 political prisoners are indoctrinating them with “reeducation” material that is being provided to J6ers. Evans stated that previously, prisoners would receive classes on plumbing, or electrical training; stuff that would translate to civilian life. However, J6ers are instead being offered classes on “Trump’s Big Lie” and how Trump ‘attacked our democracy.’

After the news portion, John Cameron joined the show to tell his fascinating story about going from a non-political citizen until the Hunter Biden laptop story. At that point, he began to read into the censorship apparatus and began to see how the media was portraying Donald Trump in the most negative light possible.

He also discussed the fallout from a J6 guilty plea regarding his family and friends. It’s a bittersweet story of his own personal awakening and the reluctance of those closest to him to accept his political ideologies.

