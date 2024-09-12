DEVELOPING: Biden-Harris DHS Designates January 6, 2025 Electoral Vote Counting “National Special Security Event” to Criminalize Election Protests

The Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated the January 6, 2025, electoral vote tallying a “National Special Security Event” to criminalize election protests.

Washington DC is once again turning into an armed camp until Inauguration Day.

Just like they did in 2021 with Joe Biden, the US Military will line the streets on Inauguration Day as Kamala Harris is installed.

GUARDING THE CAPITOL: Hundreds of National Guard troops are seen in sped-up footage taken in front of the Capitol building, ahead of president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. https://t.co/DOCmJQIsuX pic.twitter.com/1gBHkJ9HX7 — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2021

“The designation empowers the Secret Service to lead security planning and provide extensive resources to state and local authorities assisting with its implementation. It will mean unprecedented levels of security when Congress certifies the results of the presidential election.” Politico reported.

“National Special Security Events are events of the highest national significance,” Eric Ranaghan, special agent in charge of the Secret Service’s Dignitary Protective Division, said in a statement. “The U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners are committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure the safety and security of this event and its participants.”

Politico reported:

The federal government has for the first time declared that the certification of the presidential vote next year will be treated as a “national special security event” — an acknowledgment that the once-routine part of the democratic process now carries special risk. The designation by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas places the Jan. 6 session of Congress on the same security footing as major events such as the Super Bowl or U.N. General Assembly. It authorizes measures aimed at preventing a reprise of the riot at the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.