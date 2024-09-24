Here We Go: Haitian Non-Profit Files Several Criminal Charges Against President Trump and J.D. Vance for “Baseless and Malicious Comments” About Haitian Migrants in Springfield

President Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), struck a major nerve with their comments earlier this month on the Haitian invasion of Springfield, Ohio. Now, one far-left non-profit group representing the Haitian community wants them prosecuted for exercising their First Amendment rights.

New 5 Cleveland reported Tuesday that the leader of the nonprofit Haitian Bridge Alliance filed several bogus charges against Trump and Vance in Springfield’s Clark County Municipal Court, for sharing stories about Haitian migrants in the town allegedly eating pets and wildlife, according to the law firm representing the group.

The Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm, which is representing the non-profit, revealed that the group was able to press charges by utilizing a state statute that allows private citizens to “file an affidavit charging the offense committed.”

Per News 5 Cleveland, here are the charges they filed against the GOP ticket:

• Disrupting public service — by causing widespread bomb and other threats that resulted in massive disruptions to the public services in Springfield, Ohio;

• Making false alarms — by knowingly causing alarm in the Springfield community by continuing to repeat lies that state and local officials have said were false;

• Committing telecommunications harassment — by spreading claims they know to be false during the presidential debate, campaign rallies, nationally televised interviews, and social media;

• Committing aggravated menacing in violation — by knowingly making intimidating statements with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass the recipients, including Trump’s threat to deport immigrants who are here legally to Venezuela, a land they have never known;

• Committing aggravated menacing — by knowingly causing others to falsely believe that members of Springfield’s Haitian community would cause serious physical harm to the person or property of others in Springfield; and

• Violating the prohibition against complicity — by conspiring with one another and spreading vicious lies that caused innocent parties to be parties to their various crimes.

Below is the press release announcing the Haitian Bridge Alliance’s intention to have Trump and Vance prosecuted, calling their remarks “baseless and malicious.”

Lead counsel Subodh Chandra also made a chilling statement warning Trump and Vance that they are “not above the law” and must be held accountable. The Constitution would beg to differ with Chandra on this matter.

“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted. Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law. Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now,” Chandra said.

“There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing, he added. “They think they’re above the law. They’re not.”

Apart from trying to unconstitutionally silence Trump and Vance, the two men did not make up these allegations but relied on testimony from ordinary Springfield residents suffering thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris along with corrupt local leaders.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

Rather than assaulting the Constitution, left-wing Haitian interest groups should visit with residents to uncover the truth and try to formulate solutions. But this will not happen because of their hatred for Trump and loyalty to the Democrats.