Allegations Surface That Springfield Ohio Mayor Rob Rue is Profiting Off Renting Out Properties to Haitian Immigrants

An investigation conducted by the Buckeye Reporter has uncovered a troubling conflict of interest involving Rob Rue, the mayor of Springfield, Ohio.

The report alledges that Mayor Rue has been profiting directly from the ongoing Haitian crisis by renting out properties he owns to Haitian immigrants. This practice raises serious concerns among citizens who fear that the mayor is favoring low-wage, government-subsidized foreign residents over the local population.

According to the Buckeye Reporter, a 37-year-old man who identified himself as “Works,” has confirmed that he and other imported Haitians are living in buildings owned by Rue. “Works” mentioned that he resides in an apartment situated on a property valued at approximately $1.3 million.

X user Arynne Wexler shared public records that corroborate these claims, showing that Rue owns several properties through his business, Littleton Properties of Springfield LLC. Notably, many of these properties were acquired in 2021, coinciding with an influx of foreign residents into Springfield.

What’s this? The mayor of Springfield, Ohio owns a nice business portfolio that would directly benefit from a migrant influx? Clark County records show Mayor Rob Rue as the business owner of LITTLETON & RUE, INC. Littleton Properties of Springfield owns a nice portfolio of… pic.twitter.com/oZk8TMXzIw — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) September 14, 2024

Residents in Springfield have felt the strain inflicted by the mayor who has allowed these foreigners to invade the city with many families reportedly being kicked out of their homes in order to make room for the Haitians.

It takes no strain to see why, either. The foreigners are being subsidized by the government, guaranteeing the payments and allowing for higher rates on rent.

A 16-year-old girl named Saphire Flores told the Buckeye Reporter that rent in the area had been rapidly increasing. Just down the road from Flores, 10-year-old Khyre Davis told a reporter that his family was displaced from their homes so that Haitian immigrants could fill the residence.

”Our landlord kicked us out so that they can move some of the Haitians in,” Davis said.

Monaghan, a former journalist who helps manage the Facebook page “Stop the Influx Into Springfield, Ohio,” explained how housing the Haitians is more profitable for landlords because they are able to charge by the bed, rather than the unit itself.

“The town has been flooded with migrants and it has caused a shortage of housing, has caused a huge increase in rental prices,” he said. “It’s pushing people out of their homes so that Landlords can replace it with people so they could basically charge by the cot instead of by the unit.”

“You’ve got this George Ten guy from First Diversity who now, you live in his house, he drives you to work, he takes a cut of your pay. It’s just like a modern day slave operation,” he said, highlighting that the situation has been exploited by multiple individuals.

“[They are] doing it through these weird public private partnerships,” he said. “And it just seems like there’s a lot of opportunity to launder money this way instead of having a centralized location where everything is being handled by one organization in the county. Instead, the city’s doing one thing, the county is doing something else. Catholic Social Services does something else. It’s just all a tremendous waste of money. And it’s I guess it’s so obvious that it’s got to be intentional.”

Amid these revelations, Mayor Rue has recently expressed his concerns over President Trump and Kamala Harris campaigning in Springfield, deeming it “very difficult” to host any national political leader given the controversies surrounding the city.

However, it is ironic that Mayor Rue, who is reportedly profiting from a crisis that affects his constituents, would dare to criticize national figures for putting a strain on the city, when he himself has done so in such an egregious and treasonous way.

Springfield, Ohio Mayor, RINO Rob Rue, doesn’t want President Trump coming to Springfield for any reason. “It would be an extreme strain on our resources. So it’d be fine with me if they decided not to make that visit. It would be very difficult.” Trump can’t visit for 2… pic.twitter.com/Efe081IpN3 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) September 18, 2024

Mayor Rue has no standing to comment on the actions of President Trump while he himself is allegedly profiting and definitely facilitating the destruction of the locals in his community.

Read the full report from the Buckeye Reporter here.

The Gateway Pundit has reached out to Mayor Rob Rue’s office for comments regarding the allegations and is awaiting a response.

Check back in to this developing story for future updates.