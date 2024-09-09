Harvey Weinstein Rushed Out of Rikers Island Prison For Emergency Heart Surgery

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was rushed out of Rikers Island prison for emergency heart surgery on Monday after experiencing chest pains.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020 during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a Los Angeles sexual assault trial in 2022. He was also found guilty of rape in Manhattan court in 2020.

Fox News reported:

Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery on Monday. Weinstein, 72, was rushed from Rikers Island to Bellevue on Sunday evening due to “several medical complications,” Fox News Digital can confirm. The film producer had a procedure and surgery on his heart today. “As we have extensively stated before, Mr. Weinstein suffers a plethora of significant health issues that need ongoing treatment,” Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s authorized representatives, told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We are grateful to the executive team at the New York City Department of Correction and Rikers Island for acting swiftly in taking him to Bellevue Hospital.” The disgraced entertainment mogul has been housed at New York’s Rikers Island jail while he awaits his retrial over accusations of rape.

Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized earlier this year following his transfer back to Rikers Island jail.

The 72-year-old underwent a series of medical tests ahead of his scheduled court appearance in April.

His attorney, Arthur Aidala, spoke to the Associated Press about his client’s deteriorating health.

Weinstein was initially examined at Rikers but was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a more comprehensive evaluation.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Aidala said.