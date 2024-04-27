JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized Following Transfer to Rikers Island Jail After Rape Conviction Overturn

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized this Saturday following his transfer back to Rikers Island jail.

The 72-year-old is undergoing a series of medical tests ahead of his scheduled court appearance next week.

His attorney, Arthur Aidala, spoke to the Associated Press about his client’s deteriorating health.

Weinstein was initially examined at Rikers but was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for a more comprehensive evaluation.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Aidala said.

FOX News reported:

“Harvey is in the hands of NYC Department of Corrections and NYC H+H/Correctional Health Services and is having his medical needs tended to by DOCS and CHS,” Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s prison consultant and authorized DOCS representative, told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We are grateful for how smoothly they handled his eventual return to Bellevue’s prison ward.” Weinstein’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News Digital that Weinstein returned to Rikers Island on Saturday morning. “At the same time, we‘re cautiously optimistic and are prepared to go to trial, if it comes to that,” Engelmayer added. “There are fewer charges now and the deck isn’t going to be illegally stacked against him. While we all enjoy the same rights when it comes to our justice system, a defendant has an additional right to due process. We are glad the Appeals Court judges saw it that way.”

Weinstein’s return to Rikers comes after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned by a panel of mostly female judges in New York’s high court in a narrow 4-3 decision on Thursday, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Weinstein, who was convicted of sexual assault and rape, was serving a 23-year sentence at Mohawk Correctional Facility. His convictions included the forcible performance of oral sex on a television and film production assistant in 2006 and the third-degree rape of an aspiring actress in 2013.

His legal battle took an unexpected turn when the New York Court of Appeals, in a narrow 4-3 verdict on Thursday, overturned his 2020 rape conviction. The court highlighted several instances of judicial error, specifically pointing out the testimony of women regarding uncharged sexual acts, deeming it improperly admitted and irrelevant to the case at hand.

“We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes,” the court’s 4-3 decision said, according to AP. “The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

Despite the reversal of the New York conviction, Weinstein continues to serve time for subsequent convictions in Los Angeles for rape, although he has signaled intentions to challenge that verdict too, according to NBC.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has expressed its determination to re-try the case, emphasizing its commitment to the cause of sexual assault survivors.

“We will leverage every resource within our power to re-try this case,” declared the office on Thursday, reaffirming its dedication to prioritizing the experiences and wellbeing of survivors in their pursuit of justice.