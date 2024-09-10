Harris Campaign Spox Refuses to Answer If Kamala Harris Still Supports Taxpayer-Funded Sex Change Surgeries For Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

The Harris campaign’s Communications Director refused to answer questions about the 2019 ACLU questionnaire filled out by then-Senator Kamala Harris revealing her extreme far-left beliefs.

CNN on Monday night ran a segment exposing Kamala Harris, leaving host Erin Burnett stunned.

Kamala Harris finally *in the dead of the night* released a ‘policy page’ on her campaign website dubbed “A New Way Forward.”

CNN’s KFile editor Andrew Kaczynski obtained a 2019 ACLU questionnaire filled out by then-Senator Kamala Harris and it confirmed she is a radical, anti-American leftist.

“In 2019, [Harris] said she would cut funding to ICE,” CNN’s Erin Burnett said to Andrew Kaczynski as she read the questionnaire.

Here are Kamala Harris’s 2019 campaign positions:

Erin Burnett was in shock.

“Taxpayer-funded transition surgery for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that?!” Erin Burnett said in disbelief.

ABC News on Tuesday asked Harris’s Comms Director Michael Tyler if Harris still supports taxpayer-funded sex change operations for illegal aliens.

Michael Tyler refused to answer the question!

WATCH: