Gun Control Hypocrite Kamala Harris Admits on Live TV That She and Walz Are Gun Owners and She Would Shoot Intruders, Then Regrets Saying It

In a town hall interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris’ long-standing hypocrisy on gun control was exposed for all to see.

Kamala, known for her anti-gun rhetoric, let slip that not only is she a gun owner, but she would use it to shoot intruders if they dared to break into her home.

For someone who has championed stricter gun laws and even floated the idea of mandatory buybacks, this unscripted moment laid bare her duplicity.

When pressed during her interview with Oprah, she dropped the bombshell that she and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz both own guns.

“I’m a gun owner. Tim Walz is a gun owner,” said Kamala, much to Oprah’s surprise.

“I did not know that,” Oprah said.

But the real jaw-dropper came next. Harris, seemingly emboldened by the moment, continued: “If somebody breaks in my house, they’re getting shot.”

Harris, apparently realizing the gravity of her words, laughed nervously and backpedaled, adding, “I should have not said that. My staff will deal with that later.”

The hypocrisy is glaring. Here is a woman who has championed gun control measures for years, pushing for an assault weapons ban, mandatory gun buyback programs, and tighter restrictions on law-abiding gun owners—yet she is quick to admit she would use her firearm for self-defense.

WATCH:

KAMALA: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Ha ha ha! Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha! But my staff will deal with that later. Ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/uAIJpSgl4N — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

During the recent presidential debate, Trump rightfully pointed out Harris’s gun-grabbing agenda, warning that she would come after Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Harris tried to deflect the accusation, claiming, “Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We’re not taking anybody’s guns away, so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff.”

For many, Harris’s sudden revelation about owning a gun, followed by her admission that she would shoot an intruder, is the ultimate example of liberal hypocrisy. How can someone so vehemently advocate for gun control while simultaneously enjoying the protection of a firearm?

Her comments on live television further solidified the notion that Kamala Harris’s stance on guns is as inconsistent as her political rhetoric. Just days after the debate, where she insisted no one’s guns would be taken away, Harris has returned to calling for an “assault weapons” ban and universal background checks. She insists that “reasonable gun safety laws” don’t contradict her support for the Second Amendment.

“I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to also say we need an assault weapons ban,” Harris stated during the interview. “They’re literally tools of war,” she added, continuing her push for stricter regulations.

So which is it, Kamala? Are you the gun owner ready to defend your home by force, or the crusader for disarming Americans in the name of “safety”? It seems like Harris wants to have it both ways—enjoying the protection of her own firearm while working to ensure others don’t have the same right.