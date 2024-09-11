WHAT??? During Debate, Kamala Harris Claims She Won’t Come After People’s Guns Because She’s a Gun Owner (VIDEO)

The topic of guns came up a few times during the debate tonight, usually because Trump rightly claimed that Kamala Harris would go after people’s guns.

At one point, Harris tried to shut down the topic by claiming she wouldn’t come after people’s guns because she’s a gun owner.

This has never come up before. She owns a gun? Really?

Watch the clip below:

Vice President Kamala Harris: "This business about taking everyone's guns away; Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away so stop with the continuous lying about this stuff." pic.twitter.com/I7Kc1KIdZR — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2024

Harris has made her position on guns quite clear over the years.

Kamala Harris just said Trump is lying about her support of a mandatory gun buyback because she “is a gun owner” The reality is, Kamala will get to keep the guns protecting her while she forces you to turn yours in. But don’t listen to me, listen to Kamala herself: pic.twitter.com/cJCg9pjT23 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 11, 2024

Here's a clip of Kamala saying she would confiscate your guns pic.twitter.com/dNXwKlAO5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

KAMALA: "I aM a GuN oWnEr, i'M nOt CoMiNg fOr yOuR gUnZ" Also Kamala 4 days ago: pic.twitter.com/OelUJRu8Rs — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 11, 2024

Someone in the press needs to ask Kamala Harris what kind of gun she owns.