WHAT??? During Debate, Kamala Harris Claims She Won’t Come After People’s Guns Because She’s a Gun Owner (VIDEO)

by

The topic of guns came up a few times during the debate tonight, usually because Trump rightly claimed that Kamala Harris would go after people’s guns.

At one point, Harris tried to shut down the topic by claiming she wouldn’t come after people’s guns because she’s a gun owner.

This has never come up before. She owns a gun? Really?

Watch the clip below:

Harris has made her position on guns quite clear over the years.

Someone in the press needs to ask Kamala Harris what kind of gun she owns.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 