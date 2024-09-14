After Saying She and Walz Won’t Take Anyone’s Guns Away in Debate, Kamala Harris Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Three Days Later (VIDEO)

Just four days ago, Kamala Harris stood on a debate stage and claimed that she and Tim Walz both own guns and that no one is coming to take anyone’s guns away.

Here’s exactly what she said.

From CBS News:

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised many when she revealed Tuesday night that she is a gun owner as she rebuffed former President Trump’s claim during the presidential debate that her administration would confiscate Americans’ firearms. “This business about taking everyone’s guns away, Tim Walz and I are both gun owners,” Harris said during the debate hosted by ABC News. “We’re not taking anybody’s guns away.”

Now, in her first solo interview, she is pushing for an ‘assault weapons’ ban.

This interview was aired on Friday, three days after the debate.

From ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

Brian asked Harris where she draws the line in America on gun ownership and gun use. “I am a gun owner and Tim Walz, my running mate, is also a gun owner. We’re not taking anyone’s guns away. I support the Second Amendment and I support reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to also say we need an assault weapons ban. They’re literally tools of war,” Harris continued. “I say we need universal background checks. The majority of NRA members support that. Why? It’s just reasonable. You just might want to know.”

Watch the video below:

Kamala: “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the second amendment and your right to own a gun to say that we need an assault weapons ban.” pic.twitter.com/NFQlNywCm3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2024

In other words, she lied at the debate.

Democrats have been trying so hard to make it look like they’re not coming after people’s guns but people don’t believe them, and they obviously shouldn’t.