FBI Conducts Pre-Dawn Raid on $3.5M Long Island Home of Former Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Hochul

The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on the $3.5 million Long Island home of Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The lavish five-bedroom home, located in a gated community called Stone Hill in Long Island, was searched thoroughly by agents, though it remains undisclosed whether any items were seized during the operation.

Sources told the New York Post that the search warrant was issued by the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, although officials there have remained tight-lipped, declining any comment on the ongoing investigation.

The reason for the raid remains unclear and neither Sun nor her husband, Chris Hu, have been accused of any criminal activity. No arrests were made during the operation.

Sun has had a long career in various government roles across New York State. Her tenure includes working under both Governor Hochul and ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In September 2021, Sun was appointed deputy chief of staff to Hochul. At the time, she was the highest-appointed Asian-American in the administration.

According to her LinkedIn account:

Senior Advisor on constituent affair engagement, business development and legislative priorities Oversaw executive operations and constituency affairs, ensuring administration priorities led all decision-making Liaised inter-agency priorities, messaging and culture goals, driving effective communication and goal achievements Provided tactical support and oversight for special projects and initiatives Represented the Governor at private and public engagements across New York to deliver consistent messaging of achievements and goals to every constituent.

She left her executive chamber role after 15 months and took a job as Deputy Commissioner for Strategic Business Development with the New York State Department of Labor in 2022.

However, she left state service last year following allegations of misconduct. According to sources familiar with the matter, the misconduct was serious enough to be referred to law enforcement, the Post reported.

Sun’s husband, Chris Hu, operates a high-end liquor store in Flushing, Queens called Leivine Wine & Spirits. He has also incorporated several businesses over the past decade — including one at the start of the COVID pandemic called Medical Supplies USA LLC, according to the New York Times.

