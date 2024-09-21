FACT CHECK: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Melts Down Over New Georgia Election Rule – Has NO CLUE What the Rule Actually Does

On Friday, the Georgia State Election Board passed rule 181-1-12-.12 by a 3-2 vote, as reported yesterday by The Gateway Pundit. The rule would require precincts to hand-count their physical paper ballots and reconcile them with the number of voters recorded on the electronic poll pads in that particular precinct.

In the 2020 General Election in Georgia, there were several counties that were off by hundreds, and in some instances thousands of votes that were discovered during the hand recount on November 16th. Until that handcount, more than 6,000 voters did not have their vote counted because of some ‘unknown’ error.

The new rule passed by the State Election Board would drastically reduce the possibility of such an error occurring by requiring the precinct to ensure they have the same number of ballots as people who voted in that precinct.

This didn’t stop MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow from melting down on air, falsely claiming there’s “radical stuff going on in Georgia,” and in a Kamala-esque word salad claiming that it would “create real election problems for real.” Maddow claimed that they are going to “try to make Georgia take months to count.”

Unfortunately for Maddow, whoever feeds her her nightly talking points didn’t actually listen to the State Election Board hearing or just flat out doesn’t understand what this rule does. Apparently, Maddow and her handlers think that “hand-count” means that they are going to tabulate the votes by hand…the same way we did for two centuries before the invention of privately owned black-box voting machines with secret code that should do nothing more than increment by 1.

In reality, all this new rule does is require a precinct to ensure at the end of the day that the number of physical paper ballots they have from that day matches the number of people that were checked in on the electronic poll books. In early voting, this number could be between zero and a few hundred. On Election Day, perhaps a thousand or slightly more. How long does it take for poll-workers to count the number of physical paper ballots they have for that day? Apparently: months.

Maddow vehemently spewed disinformation, with a straight face and zero research, that:

“It’s not just gonna test our patience…it would break the system. Because if its going to take months, at that point the deadlines for Georgia and every other state producing their electoral votes will have long passed.”

Rachel Maddow is having a meltdown over Georgia’s new rule that requires hand counting ballots in the 2024 Election. “Radical stuff going on in Georgia” These people are TERRIFIED of what the results will look like without their precious vote counting machines. pic.twitter.com/mSlHGFBesr — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) September 21, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit has previously reported on, this discrepancy has its roots in evidence verified by the federal government’s own US Elections Assistance Commission. In 2021, they commissioned a report acknowledging “erroneous code” in a Tennessee county that caused ballots to be rejected and diverted to a separate folder. When poll workers counted their physical ballots at the end of the night, they had significantly more physical ballots than what was reported on their Dominion tabulators. The EAC and Dominion attributed this to a problem that they never could figure out.

This malfunction was evidenced by a specific error code in the system log files of the tabulators: “QR code signature mismatch” and “ballot format or id unrecognizable.”

That same error code, verbatim, appeared in 64 out of 66 counties in Georgia inspected via Open Records Request in the aftermath of the 2020 and 2022 elections. As mentioned above, supporting evidence that this anomaly had an impact in Georgia was found in Floyd, Fayette, Douglas, and Walton counties where almost 6,000 ballots were discovered, uncounted, in a hand tabulation ordered by Governor Brian Kemp. The 66 counties were the only ones who responded with system log files to lawful Open Records Requests.