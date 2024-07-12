Give Peace a Chance: Viktor Orbán Meets with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago – “The Good News of the Day: He’s Going to Solve It!”

As The Gateway Pundit predicted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continued his Peace Mission for Ukraine by visiting United States President Donald J. Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Thursday. Due to the Democrat-Deep-State nonsense abuse of the 1799 Logan Act, few details are expected to be forthcoming from the historic meeting. The symbolism was enough to make it clear that Orbán and Trump will restore peace to the world as soon as possible, however.

“Peace mission 5.0: It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to make Peace. The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!”, Orbán wrote on X.



We continued the peace mission in Mar-a-Lago. President @realDonaldTrump has proved during his presidency that he is a man of peace. He will do it again! pic.twitter.com/8abVBW7f6r — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 12, 2024

Since assuming the 6-month Presidency of the EU Council July 1, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has embarked on a largely improvised whirlwind Peace Mission to end the senseless Biden-Blinken-created war with Russia over Ukraine’s NATO membership, first visiting Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky in Kiev July 3, then Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow July 5, who agreed to seek the “quickest path to peace.”

Orbán continued on to Shusha, Azerbaijan, for a July 6 meeting of the Organization of Turkic States attended by Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Northern Cyprus. The meeting took place in the formerly Armenian province of Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of Azerbaijan’s 2023 Western-tolerated genocide and mass expulsion of Christian Armenians. We are informed that Orbán was hoping to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Shusha, but Erdoğan did not attend, only his Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Orbán then continued on to Beijing, China, where he met with the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, on July 8 before traveling to Washington Tuesday for NATO’s 75th anniversary from July 9-11.

In Washington, Orbán finally met with Erdoğan, the most successful peace negotiator so far. Like Hungary, Turkey is a NATO member which also maintains cordial diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Russia and Ukraine had negotiated a peace deal in Istanbul on March 29, 2022 before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was sent to Kiev April 9 to torpedo the Istanbul Accord and push for continued war with Moscow, as Ukrainskaya Pravda revealed in May of 2022.

At the 75th anniversary celebrations, NATO leaders blithely stated that Ukraine is on an “irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.” It was not clear what this meant since NATO membership for Ukraine would automatically put NATO at war with Russia, leading to World War III.

Since November 2021, the incompetent, illegitimate Biden Regime has simultaneously tempted Zelensky with the carrot of NATO membership while withholding the actual stick of NATO Article 5, which commits NATO members to protect each other in case of an armed attack.

The Biden-Blinken idiots have thus let Ukraine walk straight into a bloody war with nuclear-armed Russia while never intending to put their money where their mouth is. It’s like a coward who starts a bar fight and then leaves his friends to fight it.

This hare-brained Biden bait-and-switch by a bunch of military neophytes and neocon warmongers has led to approximately 1 million casualties since 2022, according to claims by Ukraine and Russia

Along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, President Donald J. Trump is one of the only Western leaders with the guts and smarts to call out this NATO-Nuland-neocon train wreck.

In the recent disastrous debate with former Vice President Joseph Robinette Biden, President Trump promised he would end the Ukraine war even before he takes office on January 20, 2025.

Since the Democrat Deep State has weaponized the obscure 1799 Logan Act against Trump officials like General Mike Flynn for communicating with foreign representatives, there will be few details forthcoming from the historic meeting in Mar-a-Lago.

It can be assumed Trump and Orbán see eye-to-eye on many issues, however.

The Logan Act prohibits US citizens from “carrying on correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government …. without authority of the United States.”

This obscure and never-before-applied law was used in January 2021 by Deep State FBI operatives James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok, together with media assets like David Ignatius of the Washington Post, to frame the new National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn and get him fired, presumably an act of treason against the duly-elected government of the United States.

Comey, McCabe and Strzok have never been held to account.

Democrat activists like John Kerry, Barack Obama or George and Alexander Soros have not yet been prosecuted under the Logan Act.