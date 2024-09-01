DISGUSTING! NBC Hack Kristen Welker Lies and Claims Kamala Was at the Dignified Transfer of the Kabul Airport Bombing Victims – When Kamala Blew It Off (VIDEO)

by

You truly cannot hate the far left fake media enough!

President Trump honors the 13 US Servicemen and women who were killed at the Kabul Airport during the disastrous and humiliating US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Trump on Monday honored the 13 US service members who lost their lives three years ago outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan at the hands of a suicide bomber.

Since Kamala Harris has absolutely NOTHING to run on from her record and is not capable of sitting for an interview without sounding ridiculous – the mainstream liberal media has been attacking President Trump all week for attending a commemoration ceremony with Gold Star families at Arlington Cemetery earlier in the week.

President Trump was invited by the Gold Star families of US servicemen and women whose sons and daughters were blown up at Abbey Gate near the Kabul Airport on August 26, 2021.

The three-year anniversary of the horrific attack was on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that after a week of fake news attacking President Trump unjustly and ignoring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s role in the bombing, Kristen Welker lied and pretended that Kamala Harris also attended the ceremony.

Senator Tom Cotton stopped her in her tracks.

Kristen Welker: “Bottom line, though, I guess, Senator, is it ever appropriate to make campaign content at military gravesites?”

Tom Cotton: “He didn’t take campaign photos there. These families, Gold Star families, whose children died because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked him to take those photos because, as they told me yesterday, when I spoke to Kelly Barnet and Darren Hoover, the parents of Taylor Hoover, who has Arkansas ties, they don’t get to go to the beach on Labor Day.

They don’t get to have barbecues. This is their one chance to have a memory of their children to commemorate their service and to honor their sacrifice.

They wanted President Trump there. They wanted to take those photos.

You know who the families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, D.C. She was 4 miles away, 10 minutes.

She could have gone to the cemetery and honored the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn’t. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. It’s because of her…”

Kristen Welker: “They did meet with them during the dignified transfer. They were with them at the dignified transfer.”

Actually that is a lie.

Despite what Kristen Welker claimed, Kamala Harris did not attend the dignified transfer.

And Joe Biden checked his watch as the coffins were unloaded from the plane.

WATCH:

NEVER FORGET: The bombing was preventable.

Trending: Hiker Stranded on Mountain After 14 of His Co-Workers Leave Him and Remove Path Markers

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chief Chairman Mark Milley, and CentCom Commander General Kenneth McKenzie all knew about the Kabul Airport terrorist bomber at the Abbey Gate hours in advance.

The top US military leaders knew that the Abbey Gate Soldiers were at the greatest risk.

Commanders calling in from Kabul relayed that the Abbey Gate, where American citizens had been told to gather to gain entrance to the airport, was “highest risk” and detailed their plans to protect it.

13 US servicemen and women were killed in the attack.

Previously, American heroes confirmed to The Gateway Pundit that US brass knew the suicide bomber was in the area of the Kabul Airport but military brass would not let them take him out.

US Marine sniper later testified that this was true.  He was not allowed to take out the bomber.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper who served in Afghanistan during the surrender to the Taliban forces, testified before Congress earlier this year. Vargas told Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians.

Joe Biden allowed the Islamic bomber Abdul Reham al Logari to escape from Bagram Air Base prison after Biden abandoned the base in the middle of the night.

Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

“He didn’t take campaign photos there. These families — Gold Star families — whose children died due to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked him to take those photos… You know who those families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, DC. She was four miles away — ten minutes. She could’ve gone to the cemetery and honor the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn’t. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. It is because of her and Joe Biden’s incompetence that those 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 