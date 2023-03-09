PURE INSANITY: American Heroes Confirm Previous Gateway Pundit Reporting that US Brass Knew the Suicide Bomber Was in the Area of Kabul Airport – Refused to Allow Soldiers to Take Him Out

In July 2021, Joe Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in the middle of the night after nearly 20 years of US occupation. The Biden regime shut off the electricity and slipped away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left.

The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul on August 15th and released thousands of terrorists held at its prison.

The Biden regime, Mark Milley and the Afghans left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks for the Taliban terrorists.



Exclusive photo sent to The Gateway Pundit from sources who were on the ground outside the Kabul Airport during the final days of US occupation.

Later TGP reported that the ISIS suicide bomber who murdered 13 US servicemen and women and 169 Afghans was released by the Taliban from the Bagram Base prison in July.

ISIS suicide bomber Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper who served in Afghanistan during the surrender to the Taliban forces, testified before Congress on Wednesday. Vargas told Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews: On August 26, intel guys confirmed the suicide bomber was in the vicinity of and nearing Abbey Gate. He was described as clean shaven, brown dressed, black vest, and traveling with an older companion. I asked the intel guys why he wasn’t apprehended sooner since we had a full description. I was told the asset could not be compromised. Throughout the entirety of the day on August 26, 2021, we disseminated the suicide bomber information to ground forces. Abby Gate. He was spotted somewhere from noon to 01:00 PM by myself, then Sergeant Charles Schilling, and another. The anomaly in the crowd, who was clean shaven and fit the description exactly, traveling with an older gentleman. The individual was consistently and nervously looked, looking up at our position through the crowd. The older of the two wore a black silky hijab that was covering his face most of the time. They both had obvious mannerisms that go along with who we believed him to be. They handed out small cards to the crowd periodically, and the older man sat calmly and seemingly coached the bomber. Over the communication network we passed that there was a potential threat and an ID attack imminent. This was as serious as it could get. I requested engagement authority while my team leader was ready on the M110 semiautomatic sniper system. The response: Leadership did not have the engagement authority for us. Do not engage. I requested for the battalion commander, lieutenant Colonel Brad Whited, to come to the tower to see what we did. Wile we waited for him psychological operations individuals came to our tower immediately and confirmed the suspect met the suicide bomber description.

In September 2021 after the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul Airport we were informed from our sources that the US military men and women KNEW there was a suicide bomber on the ground. They knew his appearance. They knew he was intent on killing US soldiers. And – they even knew around what time this was likely to take place.

Following the attack, one Marine wrote a text message to The Raid Team as reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit. The Marine who was on the scene disclosed that there was a countdown before the suicide bomber detonated himself.

The Taliban allowed the bomber to get through the perimeter. The Marines did not allow the bomber to get through the inside perimeter. He was outside the gate when he detonated his explosive vest by the crowded Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport.

According to our source, there were also reports of Marines who saw the Taliban laughing after the deadly blast.

Tristan Hirsch, a US Marine who retired in 2022, later spoke out about the blast.



Tristan Hirsch – Daily Mail

Hirsch says the US Military spotted the bomber before the blast but that US military brass would not let them take him out.