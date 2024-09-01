Sen. Tom Cotton Shuts Down Fake News Reporter for Pushing the Arlington Cemetery Hoax

Mainstream media outlets have once again chosen sensationalism over truth, attacking former President Donald Trump for paying tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Instead of honoring these heroes, the press has seized on an opportunity to push a false narrative surrounding Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

During a solemn ceremony commemorating the third anniversary of the tragic suicide bombing outside Kabul Airport, President Trump stood alongside grieving families and fellow service members to honor the fallen.

Yet, rather than join in this moment of remembrance, outlets like NBC News fixated on criticizing Trump for taking photos at the cemetery—an act they labeled a “political stunt,” a baseless claim that was quickly echoed by the U.S. Army.

However, the families of the fallen heroes were quick to defend Trump.

In a statement, they said, “We had given our approval for President Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured so that we can cherish these memories forever. We are deeply grateful to the President for taking the time to honor our children and for standing alongside us in our grief, offering his unwavering support during such a difficult time. His compassion and respect meant more than words can express.”

Gold Star Father Darin Hoover, whose son Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was one of the 13 heroes, blasted leftist trolls who tried to politicize Trump’s presence.

“How about you stay in your lane!! WE invited him. WE asked that they take pictures and videos. WE are grateful that he accepted the invitation. Take your political [expletive] somewhere else. THIS WAS NOT POLITICAL AT ALL. This man has shown us more compassion, love, and support than the current stumbling, bumbling buffoon that got our kids murdered needlessly,” Hoover wrote.

“There are 8 points on the human body and you have stick one of the 8 points into one of the other 8. You have ZERO idea of anything other than your lefty talking points. The only one making it political is people like you and your ilk. TDS is real with you libs.”

“Take your fake bulls—t to another page. I’m sick and tired of people trying to detect from what was a solemn and great day for our kids to be honored and those that are wounded. Those are OUR MEMORIES AND THEY ARE THE ONLY ONES WE HAVE LEFT TO MAKE WITH OUR CHILDREN!!!” he concluded.

In an interview, Sen. Tom Cotton further dismantled the media’s dishonest narrative. When asked if it was ever appropriate to make campaign content at military gravesites, Cotton shot back.

Kristen Welker: “Bottom line, though, I guess, Senator, is it ever appropriate to make campaign content at military gravesites?” Tom Cotton: “He didn’t take campaign photos there. These families, Gold Star families, whose children died because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked him to take those photos because, as they told me yesterday, when I spoke to Kelly Barnet and Darren Hoover, the parents of Taylor Hoover, who has Arkansas ties, they don’t get to go to the beach on Labor Day. They don’t get to have barbecues. This is their one chance to have a memory of their children to commemorate their service and to honor their sacrifice. They wanted President Trump there. They wanted to take those photos. You know who the families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, D.C. She was 4 miles away, 10 minutes. She could have gone to the cemetery and honored the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn’t. She never has spoken to them or taken a meeting with them. It’s because of her…” Kristen Welker: “They did meet with them during the dignified transfer. They were with them at the dignified transfer.” Tom Cotton: “…Her and Joe Biden’s incompetence, those 13 Americans were killed in Afghanistan.” Trending: Swedish Disco Legends ABBA Try (and Fail) to Silence Trump from Playing Their Music

