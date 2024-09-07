Denver To House Illegals In Elementary School

According to the mayor of Denver’s office, Denver is considering a proposal to house illegals in a local school.

As reported by Fox News, a “vacant” elementary school may soon become a shelter for illegals.

"Fox News confirmed Friday that a vacant elementary school building in Denver, Colorado, may be turned into a migrant shelter."

Via Fox:

A spokesperson for Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston said the building has been “identified as a potential migrant shelter, but nothing is final and there’s no paperwork,” adding the city has been “looking for buildings that would be suited as an emergency shelter.” A spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, which owns the vacant building, told Fox News, “No determination has been made yet.”

As previously reported at The Gateway Pundit, Denver has faced challenges in the past as a result of embracing sanctuary city status.

In January 2024, NBC News reported that nearly 40,000 migrants arrived in Denver in just the span of a year.

A grim statistic when considering the city’s population is just over 710,000, making it the top destination per capita of newly arrived illegals crossing the U.S. southern border and traveling north by bus.

Denver has struggled economically from the influx of illegals. In April, Democrat mayor Mike Johnston announced that funding to the city’s police department would be slashed by $8 million in order to take care of illegals.

This latest news shows once again how sanctuary cities are a disaster and a drain on public resources.