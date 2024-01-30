Sanctuary City of Denver to Begin Limiting Amount of Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters

The supposed ‘sanctuary city’ of Denver, Colorado, is going to start limiting the amount of time that illegal border crossers can spend in shelters.

Like many blue cities, Denver is learning that city resources are not infinite and that a community can be quickly overwhelmed when an army of people suddenly appears in town. They are already shipping people to other places.

One has to wonder how the city is going to enforce this policy.

Townhall reports:

Blue City to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters Next Month The city of Denver, Colorado will begin limiting the number of days illegal immigrants can stay in its shelters and will send those who overstay out onto the streets, according to a report from NBC News. Reportedly, around 40,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in the city over the course of the past year. Many come on buses from the Texas-Mexico border. Starting Feb. 5, the city will implement the limitations on how long an illegal immigrant can stay in the city’s shelters. One family from Venezuela told NBC that they received notice they would be evicted from their hotel. Their stay is being paid for by the city. “Just yesterday they started throwing away the toys, the bicycles in the common area,” the mother said. “We don’t know where we will go next.” In addition, the city’s “safety net” hospital, Denver Health, is reportedly asking the federal government for aid covering $10 million in unpaid medical bills due to illegal immigrants.

More from NBC News:

Nearly 40,000 migrants have arrived in Denver over the past year, making a city with a population of just over 710,000 the top destination per capita for newly arrived migrants crossing the U.S. southern border and traveling north in buses from Texas. The influx is taking a toll on the city’s public safety net. Starting Feb. 5, Denver will limit the number of days migrants can stay in shelters and send those who exceed their stay out onto the streets… Denver Health, the city’s “safety net” hospital, is asking for more money from both the state and federal government to help cover $10 million in unpaid medical bills from migrants. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimates the city will need $100 million over 2024 to pay for housing, schooling, health care and other services as a result of the unexpected influx of migrants.

Here’s a tweet from the Mayor of Denver in 2019:

Our country was built on the promise to welcome everyone — including refugees and asylum seekers. We are a nation conceived and created by those seeking a better life. Trump is betraying those values. https://t.co/NuDDuTPqIW — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) July 19, 2019

What changed?