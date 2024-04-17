Denver Mayor Defunds Police by $8 Million to Take Care of Illegal Border Crossers

Denver’s Democrat mayor, Mike Johnston, has cut funding to the city’s police department by $8 million in order to take care of people who entered the country illegally.

This is not the first time Johnston has done this. He was already making cuts to city services back in February for the same reason.

So the influx of illegal aliens makes the city less safe and then the mayor cuts funding to the police making the city even less safe.

What could possibly go wrong?

Blue city mayor defunds police force by more than $8 million to aid migrants A Democrat-controlled city announced $45 million in funding for programs to help deal with the skyrocketing number of migrant arrivals it is facing, resulting in over $8 million in budget cuts for the police department. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced last week a package of $45.9 million to fully fund programs for “newcomers” for 2024 and avoid worst-case scenarios projected by the city. That’s in addition to $44 million in spending already secured for the program through previous budget moves. Spending on migrants in the city skyrocketed last year from $2 million a month in August to $15 million in December. In January, migrant numbers peaked at around 5,000 in shelters but have since dropped to around 1,000, according to official figures. “After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services,” Johnston said. The mayor’s office says it will avoid layoffs or furloughs of employees, but there will still be cuts to find the extra $45.9 million in funding. The mayor’s office will see its budget cut by nearly 10%.

Taxpayers in Denver should be outraged.

Soooo Denver is defunding their police department to aid migrants…while homicides in their city have increased 190% over the last ten years. I mean what could go wrong… The ignorance, or if intentional malevolence, is staggering!

If Colorado somehow goes red in November, this will be one of main reasons why.