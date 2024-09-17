Dem Senator Chris Murphy Says Trump Inspires ‘Political Violence’ Following Second Assassination

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has said in response to the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump that the former president is responsible for inspiring political violence.

Posting on the X platform, Murphy said that while it was “heartbreaking and unacceptable” that Trump was now the victim of two failed assassination attempts, it is he who must shoulder some of the responsibility.

“It’s ok to admit these two things are both true at the same time: 1. It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable that Donald Trump was once again the target of political violence. 2. No leader has done more to inspire and endorse political violence than Donald Trump.”

His comments come days after the arrest of left-wing activist Ryan Wesley Routh, who was arrested while planning an attack on Trump outside his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach.

Murphy is far from the only one blaming Trump for the attempts on his life.

The disgraced former Republican Congressman, Adam Kinzinger, said that Donald Trump and his MAGA movement were responsible for the rise of political violence.

"Look violent rhetoric is wrong, and has no place," he wrote. "But MAGA pretending they didn’t light this fire is gaslighting to the 100th power. Since Trump showed up our politics has gone to crap. Literally just accused a group of people of eating our pets. So stop."