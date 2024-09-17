Deep State Leak: Secret Service Can’t Guarantee it Can Prevent More Assassination Attempts Against Trump

The Deep State is preparing the public just to accept that there will be more assassination attempts against Trump.

The Secret Service cannot guarantee that it can prevent more shooting assassination attempts against Trump according to an intel leak to i News.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

According to law enforcement, Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

This is the second assassination attempt against Trump in two months.

On July 13, would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

According to a leak to the Washington Post earlier this month, Secret Service agents never directed local police to secure the roof that Thomas Crooks used to take 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers.

Biden’s DHS has repeatedly denied President Trump more Secret Service protection and now the Deep State-media complex is trying to normalize assassination attempts against Trump.

i News reported: