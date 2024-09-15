LEAK: Secret Service Agents Assigned to Trump Butler Rally Never Directed Local Police to Guard Roof Used by Thomas Crooks

Another ‘coincidental’ Secret Service failure that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump.

New details about the so-called security breakdown that led to an assassination attempt against President Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania in July have been leaked to the Washington Post.

According to WaPo, Secret Service agents never directed local police to secure the roof that would-be assassin Thomas Crooks used to take 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers.

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

The Washington Post reported:

A Secret Service investigation has confirmed security breakdowns that paved the way for an attempted assassination of Donald Trump, while also revealing new information — including that agents never directed local police to secure the roof of the building used by the gunman, according to two senior government officials familiar with the probe. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal probe, said the investigation found that agents from Secret Service headquarters and the Pittsburgh field office had an alarmingly slipshod strategy to block a potential shooter from having a clear sight of the Republican nominee for president at the July 13 rally in Butler, Pa. Agents securing the event had discussed possibly using heavy equipment and flags to create a visual impediment between the Agr International building and the rally stage, the officials said. But supervisors who arrived at Butler the day of the rally found cranes, trucks and flags were not deployed in a way that blocked the line of sight from that roof.

It was previously reported that Secret Service never picked up radios that were set aside for them by local law Butler County law enforcement at Trump’s rally on July 13.

Bodycam footage shows a Butler Township police officer flipping out after his warnings about Crooks on the roof over the radio went ignored.

That’s because Secret Service agents never picked up their radios.

“Before you motherf*ckers came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself, dude,” the police officer who was hoisted onto the roof said. “Then he turned around and I f*cking dropped, and I started f*cking, I was calling out, ‘Bro, f*cking on top of the roof.’ F*cking, we’re not on the same frequency?”

