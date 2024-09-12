Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Harris: ‘I’m Voting the Other Way’

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, pop star Taylor Swift has decided to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Elon Musk reacted to this, as did Donald Trump. Now Dave Portnoy has weighed in on the topic.

He is apparently voting for Trump. It makes sense. Portnoy is a business person who actually works for a living.

FOX News reports:

Dave Portnoy on Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement: ‘I’m voting the other way but to each their own’ Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed “Swiftie” Dave Portnoy said Wednesday that while Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t change his opinion of the popstar, he plans to “vote the other way.” “As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person,” Portnoy posted on X. “I’m voting the other way but to each their own.” Swift endorsed Harris for president minutes after the Democratic nominee walked off-stage from the presidential debate against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Writing on Instagram, the singer said she will be voting for Harris because, “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

See Portnoy’s tweet below:

It’s still not clear how much influence endorsements will have on the election, if any. It does serve as an interesting barometer of American culture, however.