Breaking: President Trump Meets Ukraine’s President Zelensky at Trump Tower – “Time to End This War”

In a highly anticipated meeting at Trump Tower in New York, former President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky sat down to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking their first meeting since 2019.

With just 37 days until the U.S. presidential election, Trump is taking steps to position himself as the leader who can end the war and restore global stability.

On Thursday, President Trump posted a message from Ukraine’s Deputy Ambassador on his Truth Social account.

The message reads:

Dear Donald, I hope you’re doing well. I recall our recent phone call – it was really good. All of us in Ukraine want to end this war with a just peace. And we know that without America this is impossible to achieve. That’s why we have to strive to understand each other and remain in close contact. Days ago, we requested a meeting with you, and I really want to hear your thoughts directly, and firsthand. You know I always speak with great respect about everything connected to you, and that’s how it should be. I can be in New York on Friday, which would be a good time to meet. I believe it’s important for us to have a personal contact and to understand each other 100%. Let me know if you are in the city at that time – I would really like for our meeting to take place, as part of our efforts to help us end this war in a just way. Sincerely, Volodymyr

President Trump President Zelenskyy The WORLD needs America to have a strong leader! pic.twitter.com/X6GiGHowKi — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 27, 2024

“We’re going to work very much with both parties to try and get this settled and get it worked out. It has to end at some point. It has to end. He’s gone through hell. His country has gone through hell like a few countries have ever… It’s happened anywhere. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. It’s a terrible situation,” Trump told reporters alongside Zelensky.

“We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship — as you know — with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly,” Trump added.

Trump reminded everyone that Zelensky supported him during the Democrats’ impeachment hoax.

“I don’t even know if you know this, but when they did the impeachment hoax—it was a hoax, just a Democrat hoax—which we won. But one of the reasons we won it so easily is that when the President [Zelensky] was asked, it was over a phone call with the President [Zelensky], and he could have grandstanded and played cute, but he didn’t do that. He said, ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ He said it loud and clear, and the impeachment hoax died right there.”

“He could have said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I don’t know.’ And I never even talked to you about this, to be honest. But he was like a piece of steel. He said, ‘President Trump did nothing wrong. We had a very nice call… He could have played cute, and he didn’t play cute, so I appreciated that. So we have a very good relationship.”

Trump stated that he has strong relationships with both President Zelensky and President Putin, expressing confidence that if he wins, the conflict will be resolved swiftly.

“I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we’re going to get it resolved very quickly. I really think we’re going to get it resolved,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Donald Trump meets Zelensky in New York. “We’re gonna have a good meeting.” pic.twitter.com/uSUQt8HJST — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 27, 2024

In July, Donald Trump spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone, with sources close to the Ukrainian President indicating it went “exceedingly well.”

In what was their first conversation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Trump reportedly pledged to seek a “just peace in Ukraine” if he returns to the Oval Office in November.

Posting on Truth Social after the conversation, Trump confirmed that he would seek to negotiate a deal to bring the conflict to an end.

“I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity.”

Trump has long stated his opposition to the U.S. providing billions in military aid to Ukraine.

President Trump released a statement earlier this year on the massive amount of aid that the United States is providing to Ukraine as Europe does next to nothing, and Congress announced a new $95 billion foreign aid package.

“Why isn’t Europe giving more money to help Ukraine? Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!”

“Why can’t Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need? As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE! In addition, I am the only one who speaks for “ME” and, while it is a total mess caused by Crooked Joe Biden and the Incompetent Democrats, if I were President, this War would have never started!”