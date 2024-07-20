Trump Pledges to Achieve ‘Just Peace in Ukraine’ in Call With Zelensky – Conversation Went ‘Exceedingly Well’

Donald Trump spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone on Friday, with sources close to the Ukrainian President indicating it went “exceedingly well.”
It what was their first conversation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Trump reportedly pledged to seek a “just peace in Ukraine” if he returns to the Oval Office in November.
Politico notes:
Trump said that it was a “very good call” and that he will work to negotiate a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. A person close to Zelenskyy who requested anonymity to discuss the private conversation said it went “exceedingly well” and that Trump pledged to “achieve a just peace in Ukraine” if he wins back the White House.
…
According to both sides, Friday’s call was more traditionally diplomatic, with Zelenskyy congratulating Trump on officially becoming the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.
Zelenskyy initiated the call nearly a week ago after the assassination attempt against Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the person close to Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy himself was the subject of an assassination attempt by Russia in the early days of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
While Trump has never fully formulated his position on the war between Russia and Ukraine, he has repeatedly pledged to bring it to an end as swiftly as possible. His running mate, J.D. Vance, has long stated his opposition to the U.S. providing billions in military aid to Ukraine.
Posting on Truth Social after the conversation, Trump confirmed that he would seek to negotiate a deal to bring the conflict to an end.
“I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,”