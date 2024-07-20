Trump Pledges to Achieve ‘Just Peace in Ukraine’ in Call With Zelensky – Conversation Went ‘Exceedingly Well’

While Trump has never fully formulated his position on the war between Russia and Ukraine, he has repeatedly pledged to bring it to an end as swiftly as possible. His running mate, J.D. Vance, has long stated his opposition to the U.S. providing billions in military aid to Ukraine.

Posting on Truth Social after the conversation, Trump confirmed that he would seek to negotiate a deal to bring the conflict to an end.

“I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. “Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity,”