BREAKING: President Trump Acknowledges Gateway Pundit’s Exclusive Reporting On a LEGAL Trick Democrats Can Use To Steal The Election

For the past week, the Gateway Pundit founder and patriot extraordinaire Jim Hoft and I have been warning about the danger of the potential UOCAVA (overseas and military and military family voters) scheme by the Democrat Party that’s unfolding before our eyes.

Last week, we published the second article in a series of articles about UOCAVA (overseas) votes and how the number of votes mysteriously increased during the COVID pandemic when American citizens were flocking home from overseas.

In part two of our investigation into UOCAVA voters, I explore the curious case of the TCF Center, where several GOP poll challengers testified about how they witnessed UOCAVA votes being counted that were exclusively for Joe Biden or straight-party Democrats. Curiously, the processing of the UOCAVA votes happened AFTER the GOP poll challengers were locked out of the counting room, and pizza boxes blocked their view from watching what was happening inside.

Remember when GOP poll challengers were kicked out of Detroit's absentee ballot counting room the day after the 2020 election?

Can you guess which type of ballots they were counting?

If we told you they were UOCAVA votes, would that mean anything to you?

Does the average American citizen even have a clue what the acronym 'UOCAVA' stands for?

If you don't know what the acronym UOCAVA stands for, you should because it could very well be the key to how Democrats plan to steal our upcoming election from President Trump and pro-America candidates running for seats up and down the ballot.

Last week, the Gateway Pundit published the first investigative piece in a series explaining how easily our elections can be stolen without a trace.

The Democrat Party recently announced its plan to register 9 million UOCAVA voters for the upcoming election, despite government tracking numbers revealing only 2.4 million eligible overseas voters.

So, why would the Democrats make such a ludicrous statement? Could it be that they plan to manufacture millions of voters for the upcoming November election?

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who want to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver's license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government's website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

- Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

- No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.

The huge increase in overseas non-military ballots alone is a remarkable anomaly. The impact of this increase appears to have disproportionately benefited Democrat candidates.

The RNC and Republican lawmakers should've been on top of this scheme years ago. Still, nevertheless, here we are, only 43 days out from the general election, ringing the alarm bells about how the Democrat Party leadership, with the help of the media, is openly telegraphing how they plan to (LEGALLY) steal the election from President Trump.

Today, President Trump appears to have noticed our reporting on this critically important subject and posted a statement on his Truth Social network.

President Trump's Truth post warned about the UOCAVA scheme and how Democrats are talking about how they're working so hard to get millions of votes from Americans living overseas. He also warned anyone who plans to cheat if they are caught participating in voter fraud, "YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL!"

Tomorrow morning, we will release a new report about how the Democrats are working with the media to openly promote their scheme to use UOCAVA votes to affect the outcome of the election in November.

Stay tuned...