Remember When GOP Poll Challengers Were Kicked Out Of The Absentee Ballot Counting Room In Detroit One Day After The 2020 Election? Can You Guess Which Ballots They Were Counting?

Remember when GOP poll challengers were kicked out of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting room on the day after the 2020 election?

Can you guess which type of ballots they were counting?

If we told you they were UOCAVA votes, would that mean anything to you?

Does the average American citizen even have a clue what the acronym ‘UOCAVA’ stands for?

If you don’t know what the acronym UOCAVA stands for, you should because it could very well be the key to how Democrats plan to steal our upcoming election from President Trump and pro-America candidates running for seats up and down the ballot.

Last week, the Gateway Pundit published the first investigative piece in a series explaining how easily our elections can be stolen without a trace.

The Democrat Party recently announced its plan to register 9 million UOCAVA voters for the upcoming election, despite government tracking numbers revealing only 2.4 million eligible overseas voters.

So, why would the Democrats make such a ludicrous statement? Could it be that they plan to manufacture millions of voters for the upcoming November election?

The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

– Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

– No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.

The huge increase in overseas non-military ballots alone is a remarkable anomaly. The impact of this increase appears to have disproportionately benefited Democrat candidates.

Verity Vote reports stunning anomalies in the vote totals: The only reported full hand recount of electronically returned UOCAVA ballots was conducted in Maricopa County, Arizona. The tally revealed a significant deviation from the state’s razor-thin 50-50 results. The presidential election on the UOCAVA ballots favored Biden over Trump by approximately 74% to 26%.

Poll workers in other states reported similarly remarkable irregularities:

In Fulton County, GA, a hand recount of 950 UOCAVA ballots had zero votes for Trump—a curious 100% tally for Joe Biden.

A poll worker in a Louisiana County reported that 80% of the UOCAVA ballots were for Biden.

In Cobb County, GA, a poll observer challenged the authenticity of the UOCAVA ballots when she realized that 80 to 90% were votes for Biden.

A judge of elections in Colorado observed the tabulation of UOCAVA ballots and was alarmed that nearly 95% of the ballots were votes for Biden.

In the City of Richmond, VA, a poll worker reported that a hand-tally of approximately one thousand ballots showed 85-90% Biden.

These are just four examples of shocking asymmetries in party preference. Verity Vote submitted multiple FOIA requests to counties across the country requesting records of the UO—CAVA ballot tabulation. Most counties do not keep records of the results for this category of ballots.

During a discussion with Jim Hoft, the founder of The Gateway Pundit, about how easily these UOCAVA votes can be injected into our elections, it suddenly struck me—election officials at the TCF Center HAD to kick out the poll challengers and cover the window so the GOP poll challengers couldn’t watch them process and count the UOCAVA, or as they referred to them, the “military ballots.”

Here is my story:

In 2020, I was a GOP poll challenger at the TCF Center in Detroit. As I stood near a massive table that contained boxes of blank ballots that election workers were handing out like candy to election workers who were duplicating spoiled and (soon) UOCAVA ballots, a large shipment of what appeared to be tens of thousands of new ballots was dropped off behind the table.

As soon as the UOCAVA ballots were dropped off in the counting room, election officials began swarming around them and demanding GOP poll challengers stand six feet away from the “military ballots.”

At the time, it wasn’t clear why we weren’t allowed to get closer than six feet from the “military” ballots, but many of the directives by the top election officials aimed specifically at GOP poll challengers at the TCF Center didn’t make any sense, so I didn’t question how election officials seemed to be at a new state of heightened alert.

Once all of the “military” ballots were deposited in the center of the massive absentee counting room, one of the top election officials made an announcement to the room, telling poll challengers it would be a good time to take a break and grab lunch. We were told the election workers would be organizing the “military ballots” in preparation for them to be counted.

As a seasoned poll challenger with nine years of poll challenging under my belt, I was a bit surprised to learn there was a separate process for counting “military ballots,” but after standing for approximately 6 hours on a cement floor with no place to sit, I took advantage of the break and retreated to another floor above the counting room in the TCF Center to grab a quick bite.

Before leaving the room, the majority of GOP poll challengers got together and crafted a plan that would include at least one GOP poll challenger at each of the 134 counting tables.

Earlier in the day, MCC (Michigan Conservative Coalition) put out an SOS for poll challengers to come down to Detroit to witness the counting of tens of thousands of absentee ballots after President Trump’s 100,000 lead in Michigan evaporated in the early morning hours on the day after the election.

By the time the “military” ballots were being sorted, over 100 new poll challengers had answered the call and were ready to volunteer to oversee the count. The Democrats in charge, however, had a plan to stop them from entering the counting room.

It was simple and effective, and at the time, no one was allowed to question it. “COVID!” they said, was the reason GOP poll challenges who were told by election officials to “take a break,” were not allowed to re-enter the counting room.

Meanwhile, Democrat poll challengers and outside leftist agitators somehow knew not to leave the counting room and had lunch delivered to them—thus, the pizza boxes they used to cover the windows.

Paul Sperry of Real Clear Politics explained how keeping the GOP poll challengers out of the room when the UOCAVA votes were being counted was a team effort by Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Democrat election officials on the ground at the TCF Center.

BREAKING: Mich Gov Whitmer sent health dept into Detroit TFC Center to evict GOP pollwatchers but not Dem pollwatchers or media, claiming COVID concerns despite 40k-sq-ft bldg. Counters cheered when they were evicted. Also put up cardboard over windows to block inspection process — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 5, 2020

Watch Detroit Health Department official Scott Withington sheepishly tell GOP poll challengers they are being locked out because of COVID!

IT WAS ALL A LIE!!! Dem election officials told poll challengers to leave the TCF counting room on the day after the Nov. 2020 election, while they sorted through the “military” (UOCAVA) ballots to prepare them for counting. Watch Detroit Health Dept official Scott Withington… pic.twitter.com/gv4jxenLMc — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 19, 2024

Epoch Times wrote about my testimony on the “military” ballots I witnessed being processed at the TCF Center. They featured a video in their report showing the highlights of my testimony.

I testified before the MI Sen Oversight Cmt in 2020 about UOCAVA votes I watched being processed @ the TCF Center Election workers couldn’t find any of the voters in the voter rolls, so they assigned them birthdates of 1/1/1900 to override the system & allow their votes to be… pic.twitter.com/B9Gvn91Z2c — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 19, 2024

President Trump re-tweeted my testimony, and Dan Bongino shared it on his show:

Why did top Democrat election officials, including Michigan’s SOS Jocelyn Benson, try so hard to cover up the truth about why they had to cover the windows so poll challengers couldn’t watch them process the UOCAVA votes?

Two days after the November 2020 election, the now-deceased, top-rated conservative radio host Frank Beckmann interviewed MI SOS Jocelyn Benson about the chaos at the TCF Center.

Mr. Beckmann asked the Democrat SOS about why the windows were being covered so the poll challengers couldn’t see the (UOCAVA) votes being processed.

America’s most dishonest secretary of state responded by lying to the host, telling him that “widows were being broken,” and that the “Detroit Police” covered the windows.

Listen:

Why did MI Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson LIE to the now-deceased @WJR radio host Frank Beckmann about “windows being broken” at the TCF Center by GOP poll challengers? Also, why did she lie about Detroit Police officers covering the windows??? Election workers, Dem poll… pic.twitter.com/8ZpcuGihzh — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 19, 2024

Fortunately, I was the next person Frank Beckmann spoke with, so as a first-hand witness, I was able to attest that Jocelyn Benson was lying to the host as part of her long-term and ongoing lie campaign to paint Republicans as violent or aggressive.

Listen to my response:

I’m grateful that I could follow MI Dem SOS Jocelyn Benson’s interview w/ former WJR host Frank Beckmann, to set the record straight! Here is my response to her LIES: 1. Windows were NOT being broken by GOP poll challengers. 2. Detroit Police did NOT cover the windows! pic.twitter.com/1wFKQzlnQz — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 19, 2024

It’s common knowledge that US Military members overwhelmingly vote for the Republican presidential candidate, which makes the insane disparity in Trump vs. Biden votes in 2020 even more unbelievable.

In our next installment, we will discuss possible ways this serious issue can be addressed before the November 2024 election. Stay tuned…