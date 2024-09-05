BREAKING: Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray’s Picture Released — Disturbing Obsession with Parkland Massacre Revealed

A horrifying tragedy struck Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday morning, leaving four people dead and approximately 30 others injured in a mass shooting.

The shooter, identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, a student at the school, was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the incident.

The violence erupted around 10:30 a.m., just 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, and sent shockwaves through the nation.

According to reports from CNN and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), nine of the injured were rushed to local hospitals for emergency treatment.

Tragically, four individuals—two students and two teachers—were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray, who surrendered without resistance to a school resource officer, is now in custody.

GBI Director Chris Hosey confirmed that Gray will be tried as an adult for his heinous crimes.

According to the Daily Mail, Colt Gray has been charged with four counts of felony murder, and the GBI has stated that “additional charges are expected.

Now, the picture of Colt Gray has been released to the public.

What has shaken the public even more is the revelation that Colt Gray harbored an “obsession” with infamous school shootings, according to the New York Times.

According to investigators, a search of Gray’s home uncovered disturbing evidence linking the young boy to the 2018 Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed.

Authorities also discovered that Gray had been involved in a May 2023 incident in which police questioned both him and his father about threatening comments made on a Discord channel.

The channel, which had a Russian username that translated to “Lanza” — a nod to Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza — reportedly included threats of a future school shooting. Gray, however, denied responsibility, claiming his account had been hacked.

Daily Mail reported:

Police previously asked teen gunman’s dad to keep his firearms locked away

Colt Gray, 14, as interviewed in May 2023 by a sheriff’s investigator from nearby Jackson County who received a tip from the FBI that the boy, then 13, ‘had possibly threatened to shoot up a middle school tomorrow.’ The tip came to the FBI from people in Australia and California who were concerned about comments made by a chat group user on the social media platform Discord. The investigator urged the boy’s father to keep his firearms locked away and told him to keep his son out of school ‘until this matter could be resolved.’ The boy’s last day before the summer break was a few days before that conversation. Trending: BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooter Identified — Faces Murder Charges, Will Be Tried as an Adult

His family has since remained mostly silent in the wake of the mass shooting, although his aunt made an inflammatory online comment, claiming Gray had suffered “a lifetime of abuse.” That post was later deleted after a torrent of criticism.

The FBI has confirmed that the 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray, a student at the Georgia school, was known to the agency as early as May 2023 after receiving “several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time.”

This comes after we learned that an unidentified individual also warned the high school via phone that it would be the first of five schools targeted with violence prior to the shooting on Wednesday.

Despite these warnings and red flags, it appears authorities were unable to prevent the senseless attack. Gray is expected to appear in court on Friday, where he will officially be charged as an adult.

This is a developing story.