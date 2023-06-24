Massive Corruption in the NYPD – Incoming Police Commissioner Reportedly so Corrupt that He Will Not Take the Job, Former NYPD Officer Says

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

In a bombshell interview on the Joe Hoft Show on Thursday, former NYPD officer Sal Greco claimed that incoming Police Commissioner Edward Caban is so deeply entangled in corruption that he would quit if Mayor Eric Adams awards him the position.

Sal Greco worked for the NYPD for over a decade with an unblemished record. Then he befriended Roger Stone, and soon after that, his career as an NYPD police officer was over.

On February 28, 2022, Roger Stone shared the following about New York City Police Officer Sal Greco:

Sal Greco was in Washington D.C. on January 5th and 6th. Like me, Sal Greco did not go to the Ellipse for President Trump’s speech, did not march to the Capitol, and was not present at the Capitol on January 6th; in fact, he was in my hotel suite most of the time and we were both shocked to learn about those who illegally entered the Capitol. Any claim that either of us knew about or had any role in the illegal events of January 6th is a vile lie and is categorically false.

This didn’t matter to the NYPD. They brought Greco in front of the police court and used Greco’s relationship with Roger Stone as a reason to fire him. Greco is now suing the NYPD.

Greco was on The Joe Hoft Show on TNTRadio.live Thursday, and he dropped a bomb regarding the vacant police chief position in New York City.

The current police commissioner in New York City – Keechant Sewell, is stepping down. Greco shared:

There is a lot of information I have on this… The New York Police Department is in an upheaval.. … Eric Adams is the mayor. He is the defacto Police Commissioner and all issues have to run through him. If they don’t run through him, they run through this guy who is the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety, a made up position. That guy’s name is Philip Banks.

Banks has a record of alleged corruption. He is surrounded by other questionable actors, including the “Slumlord of the Bronx.” Greco went on to list several individuals and their corrupt histories. These are the guys actually running the police department, not Keechant Sewell. There are rumors that Keechant may have hired an attorney to address her departure from the department. There are also rumors that she may go to Baltimore and take over the police department there.

Also, Greco talked about Edward Caban, who was also involved in alleged corruption in the past. He’s the current First Deputy Commissioner in the NYPD. Caban is reportedly in the running for the police commissioner position.

Because of Greco, Caban may not be taking the police commissioner job.

“Eric Caban ran to Eric Adams yesterday (Wednesday) and told him – I don’t want this police commissioner’s job because all this info is out there…He said he would resign in Eric gives him that position.”

Read the entire story and listen to the interview at JoeHoft.com.