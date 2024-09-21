SICK: Bill Maher Admonishes His Audience as They Laugh Hysterically at Failed Trump Assassinations (VIDEO)

Real Time host Bill Maher was forced to admonish his audience on Friday after they repeatedly laughed at the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Having last week suggested that Trump was having sex with right-wing journalist Laura Loomer, Maher opened his show by addressing the biggest story of the past week.

“So let’s not bury the lede, the big story this week is they’re trying to shoot Trump again,” he began, leading to laughter from the audience.

“That’s not funny,” Maher continued, prompting more laughter from the audience.

“Okay, I’m being serious now, it’s the second this happened. I said this before, there can be no fuzz on this. This is not funny, okay?”

“It’s not okay. It’s not okay to wish it happened,” he added, leading to another ripple of laughter. “Well, this is a problem with people.”

“Look, this happens too frequently. I’m sorry this happened on the golf course. A guy was laying in wait and it happens too much. In fact, besides the shooter, there were two other shooters waiting beside him to play through. This has got to stop.”

The clip is a reminder of the fact that while some leftists actively wish the shooters had succeeded, others view such political violence as a laughing matter.

Trump, meanwhile, is blaming Kamala Harris and the left-wing media for helping to stoke the atmosphere of hatred and political violence against him.